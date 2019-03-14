These Electric Planes and Flying Taxis are the Future of Aviation

Electric aircraft will soon populate the sky. This form of cleaner, quieter, and cheaper air transport is just over the horizon with both U.S. and European companies racing to launch. The first iterations will be smaller planes, as the major limiting factor is still battery technology for longer hauls. The dream of large, long-distance airliners propelled by electric motors powered solely by batteries is still pie in the sky, for now.

But hybrid systems using electric motor-driven propellers, with turbine engines to generate the power for those motors, are perfectly feasible already, according to Frank Anton, head of eAircraft at the German engineering giant Siemens. In partnership with Airbus, Siemens is developing the E-Fan X aircraft. Its first flight is scheduled for 2020. Siemens and Airbus are also involved in a smaller subproject with aeroenginemaker Rolls-Royce.

On this side of the Atlantic, Zunum Aero, which is backed by Boeing and JetBlue, plans a similar hybrid drive system for its 12-passenger, 340 mph small jets in development. Preliminary flights for those are planned by 2020 or 2021, and the charter company JetSuite has already said it will take up to 100 of the aircraft, with deliveries starting in 2022. Eyeing the slightly more distant future, Zunum Aero is leaving the hatch open for full-electric versions when battery storage capabilities improve.

An electric reality is also approaching for the European low-cost airline EasyJet, as its partnership with Wright Electric is expected to yield a nine-passenger prototype that will fly next year. But the carrier’s launch timeline is longer since its plan is ambitious. EasyJet wants to have all-electric aircraft flying legs of roughly 300 miles or less within 10 years.