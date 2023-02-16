Watch: Blade and Beta’s eVTOL Just Completed Its First Test Flight Over New York

Air taxis may finally be on their way to the Big Apple.

Blade Air Mobility and Beta Technologies completed the first successful electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft test flight in the greater New York City area on Tuesday. The milestone puts the duo in position to eventually offer air taxi service throughout the major metropolis.

The demonstration was carried out on Tuesday at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, which is located about an hour north of the city. During the flight, which can be seen in the video below, a prototype of Beta’s ALIA-250 eVTOL flew one pass over the airport alongside a conventional helicopter, before completing another by itself. The aircraft features a fully electric propulsion system that produces just 1/10th of the sound decibel level of a normal helicopter, making it well-suited for operation in urban areas. When finished it will be able to carry up to six passengers per flight.

Tuesday’s flight comes just two years after Blade, a private aviation charger company, and Beta, an electric aerospace manufacturer, first joined forces. In April 2021, Blade agreed to buy 20 passenger-configured ALIA-250 aircrafts. The company, which also offers helicopter flights from Manhattan to JFK airport, intends to eventually use these eVTOL as air taxis.

“This demonstration is a big milestone in our transition from helicopters to electric vertical aircraft, and we are pleased that our partners at Beta have designed the right aircraft with the requisite range, capacity, and noise profile, for use in our key markets, including our homebase of New York City,” Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal said in a statement. “We are confident EVAs will be a game-changer both for our company and New York City’s transportation system once certified by the FAA.”

It would seem there is genuine interest in Blade and Beta’s partnership. Blade’s stock price rose 12 percent to $4.85 per share in the immediate wake of Tuesday’s announcement. Just imagine what will happen when the company completes its first passenger test?