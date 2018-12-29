Blade Tempts New Yorkers with a Winter Weekend Escape in Miami

Our flying-car future may still be frustratingly elusive, but for residents of Manhattan, Blade is the next best thing, especially for those looking to get from Downtown to the airport as the charter’s helicopters launch from three city-central lounges where staffers ease the check-in process and pamper travelers with complimentary drinks and snacks. And now, weary urban dwellers in search of a winter escape can book a weekend trip to Miami through Blade.

Travelers board a chopper for a 15-minute flight to Westchester County Airport and land on the ramp right next to a private Bombardier CRJ200 jet. Originally designed to carry up to 60 passengers, the jet has been comfortably refitted for just 16. Each seat is equipped with an iPad fully loaded with first-run movies and other entertainment options and a dopp kit stocked with luxury gift items a traveler might find useful. Two and a half hours later, the jet lands at Opa Locka Airport, a 15-minute car ride to your hotel in downtown Miami. Blade weekenders don’t need to think about where to stay—two to four nights at the oceanfront Faena Miami Beach hotel are included with every flight. The Faena offers poolside cabanas, and plenty of in-house cuisine, art, entertainment, and bars to fill a memorable weekend—plus yoga on the beach, and a spa to rejuvenate before the flight home.

Flights began November 20 and will run through the beginning of April. Prices for the package, including helicopter transfers, jet transportation, and hotel stay, start at $5,050. Don’t live in the Big Apple? Operations have expanded to Los Angeles, Florida, and the Bahamas, with even more destinations on the horizon. You can even extend your Miami trip by chartering a seaplane to take you to the Bahamas. After all, the definition of “weekend escape” is malleable, wouldn’t you agree?