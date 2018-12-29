Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

Blade Tempts New Yorkers with a Winter Weekend Escape in Miami

Blade Bell 407 helicopter Photo: courtesy Blade

Related Articles

Our flying-car future may still be frustratingly elusive, but for residents of Manhattan, Blade is the next best thing, especially for those looking to get from Downtown to the airport as the charter’s helicopters launch from three city-central lounges where staffers ease the check-in process and pamper travelers with complimentary drinks and snacks. And now, weary urban dwellers in search of a winter escape can book a weekend trip to Miami through Blade.

Travelers board a chopper for a 15-minute flight to Westchester County Airport and land on the ramp right next to a private Bombardier CRJ200 jet. Originally designed to carry up to 60 passengers, the jet has been comfortably refitted for just 16. Each seat is equipped with an iPad fully loaded with first-run movies and other entertainment options and a dopp kit stocked with luxury gift items a traveler might find useful. Two and a half hours later, the jet lands at Opa Locka Airport, a 15-minute car ride to your hotel in downtown Miami. Blade weekenders don’t need to think about where to stay—two to four nights at the oceanfront Faena Miami Beach hotel are included with every flight. The Faena offers poolside cabanas, and plenty of in-house cuisine, art, entertainment, and bars to fill a memorable weekend—plus yoga on the beach, and a spa to rejuvenate before the flight home.

Seaplane to the Bahamas

Seaplane to the Bahamas  Photo: courtesy Blade

Flights began November 20 and will run through the beginning of April. Prices for the package, including helicopter transfers, jet transportation, and hotel stay, start at $5,050. Don’t live in the Big Apple? Operations have expanded to Los Angeles, Florida, and the Bahamas, with even more destinations on the horizon. You can even extend your Miami trip by chartering a seaplane to take you to the Bahamas. After all, the definition of “weekend escape” is malleable, wouldn’t you agree?

More Aviation

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Aviation

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Save up to 64% off the cover price, plus you get to take Robb Report with you with FREE digital access.

Order today

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad