Boeing’s Newly Announced Business Jet Can Fly You Anywhere with No Stops

All travelers share one goal—to reach their destination as quickly as possible, with no wasted time along the way and in the highest level of comfort possible. Boeing’s BBJ 777X, introduced this week in Dubai at the Middle East Business Aviation Association trade show, makes that dream a reality, as it will be the first business jet that can fly from anywhere on Earth to anywhere else, nonstop. Those long legs can be traveled in comfort, with a spacious cabin—nearly 8 feet tall and 20 feet wide—that provides plenty of room to work, socialize, and relax.

The jet will be available in two models, the BBJ 777-8 and the BBJ 777-9, each selling for about $400 million. The 777-8 offers the longest range at 13,400 miles, plus a spacious 3,256-square-foot cabin. The 777-9 has an even bigger cabin, at 3,689 square feet, and still offers the globe-hopping range of 12,660 miles. The jets are sold with unfinished interiors, which can add $100 million or more once all the cabin amenities are included.

At the show in Dubai, Boeing executives unveiled three cabin concepts created by leading design shops—Greenpoint Technologies, Jet Aviation, and Unique Aircraft Design. Each concept takes a different approach to the space. Greenpoint’s relaxed gray, black, and white palette creates a sense of spaciousness and simplicity. Jet Aviation brings a white background into high relief with accents of deep brown and gold, plus a three-part private suite that includes a bedroom, spacious bath, and a private sitting room. Unique Aircraft’s design combines silver and gold hues to create a luxurious ambience, with an open lounge, a dining room, an office/conference space, and a master suite. Unique Aircraft also includes a passenger cabin with space for up to 36 to fly in first-class and business-class comfort.

The first Boeing 777-9 is expected to be delivered in 2020, with the 777-8 following soon after.