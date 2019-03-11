Boeing Shares Plunge by $21 Billion in the Wake of the Ethiopian Plane Crash

Boeing has one very big problem—the 737 Max 8. The plane model was responsible for the devastating Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 passengers. In October of last year, a 737 Max 8 crashed in Indonesia killing all 189 passengers on board. And on Saturday, a Boeing 737 (although not a Max 8 version) was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Airport in New Jersey. In that case, all 189 passengers were safely evacuated via emergency slides.

In the wake of these headlines, China, Ethiopian Airlines, and Cayman Airlines have decided to ground all of its 737 Max 8 aircraft, according to the Daily Mail. As a result, Boeing announced today that it would postpone the release of its latest 777X aircraft, which can carry up to 425 people. The news caused the company’s shares to tumble more than 11 percent, and if that number stands through the day, it will be Boeing’s worst trading day in two decades.

Boeing sold 580 737s last year, which was 72 percent of the company’s total deliveries. China currently has 96 737 Max jets in operation, and all will be grounded as of today. Both the Indonesian Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines flights that flew the 737 Max 8 crashed within minutes of takeoff. Not long after the Indonesian Airlines crash, Boeing issued safety warnings to all the airlines after it detected a possible sensor malfunction, telling pilots to learn how to navigate confusing readings from the flight control computer, which could be causing the planes to nose dive.

Regardless of whether other countries or airlines will follow in China’s footsteps, this will no doubt affect other companies that fly the Boeing 737 Max 8. It’s safe to say that travelers are more likely to double check the plane model when booking their next flight in light of these recent crashes.