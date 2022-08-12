Bombardier’s Challenger 3500 Business Jets Will Soon Be Flying in European Skies

Bombardier is ready to expand into the European market.

This week, the aircraft manufacturer announced that Italian-based operator, Air Corporate SRL, has made the first offer to add its Challenger 3500 business jets to its fleet.

Air Corporate SRL is one of Italy’s leading aircraft management firms, with eight locations spread throughout the country. The addition of the new Challenger 3500 will be the firm’s choice aircraft for their clientele’s luxury travel experiences.

“This exceptional aircraft provides us with an outstanding option to further enhance our charter business and provide our discerning customers with an exceptional private aircraft experience at every level,” company president Roano Grandi said in a statement.

As Robb Report previously reported, the midsize 3500 features an upgraded interior that takes cues from the ultra-long-range Global 7500. In addition to enhanced soundproofing for a quieter ride, the aircraft’s Nuage seats can tilt into a “zero-gravity” position to reduce pressure on the lower back. Among the other upgrades are standard wireless phone chargers, a voice-command system (for the lights, temperature, entertainment and more) and a largest-in-class 24-inch 4K video display.

Earlier this year, the aircraft won the prestigious “Best of the Best” Red Dot Award for its unique and innovative design.

“The new Challenger 3500 aircraft is the perfect charter solution for Air Corporate SRL and other flight departments, offering a truly seamless corporate travel experience,” said Ettore Rodaro, Regional Vice President of Sales in Europe, Bombardier, in a statement. “With its impressive performance, consistent reliability, and exceptionally smooth ride, the Challenger 3500 is the industry’s leading super-midsize business jet.”

Bombardier told Robb Report that they have received “considerable” interest from other potential customers within the European market and that the aircraft is still scheduled to enter service in the second half of 2022.

If you are interested in catching a first glance of the aircraft, the mockup of the revamped Challenger 3500 is currently on display for viewing in Olbia, Italy, until August 31.