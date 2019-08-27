Bombardier’s New Global 6500 Business Jet Combines Speed, Efficiency and Long Range

Hot on the tail of the Global 7500, Canada-based Bombardier’s smaller Global 6500 business jet will be ready for service by the end of the year. The Global 6500 has completed 90 percent of its flight testing, with its wings and engines in their final stages of validation, and the first production aircraft has moved into the company’s completion center in Montreal.

Purpose-built Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 engines and a new wing make the Global 6500 fast and efficient, with a maximum range of 6,600 nautical miles. Some have questioned whether that much range is necessary. Bill Papariella, cofounder of long-range jet-services company Jet Edge, can argue either way: “From a corporate standpoint, I do think they’re using the range. Let’s say you’re GM and you have operations in Australia, why wouldn’t you want to do nonstop to Australia from Detroit? But I do think they’ve made the range so far that it’s probably not used nearly as much as it was ever intended,” Papariella says. “That said, [long-range jets] are still flying off the shelves.”

With a top speed of Mach 0.90—and cruise speed of Mach 0.85—the Global 6500 can connect Hong Kong or Singapore to London nonstop. And the newly designed wing brings improved aerodynamics to provide a gentler flight.

The 43-foot cabin includes the recently unveiled Nuage chaise: unique seating that transforms from a chaise longue into a flat surface for sleeping or to banquet-style dining around a table. Bombardier’s Nuage seat is exclusive to the new Global family and offers up a very nice recline and swivel, which is handy when you want to see all 17 passengers on board. The aircraft’s 4K-enabled cabin and Bombardier’s super-fast internet access via Ka-band keep travelers connected.

Like its Global 7500 sibling, the Global 6500 has a crew rest area forward, across from the galley. Aft is the private suite with a natural-light-filled bathroom, optional shower and large closet. Up in the cockpit is the Bombardier Vision flight deck avionics suite. It offers a combined vision system, which merges enhanced and synthetic images into one view, increasing situational awareness, even during terrible weather.

Check out more images of the new Global 6500 business jet below: