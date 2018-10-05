Bombardier’s Biggest Jet is Ready for Primetime

Bombardier’s newest and biggest private jet, the Global 7500, has achieved design approval from the officials at Transport Canada (Bombardier is based in Montreal), meaning the company can now start deliveries.

The cabin, with stand-up headroom, stretches 54 long and 8 feet wide, and typically seats just 19 passengers. There’s plenty of room for a well-equipped galley, rest quarters for the crew, and a series of zones designed for work, dining, relaxing, and sleeping. The jet is an all-new clean-sheet design, not upgraded from a previous version. It’s also the largest and longest-range purpose-built business jet in the market, second only to re-purposed airliners—often referred to as bizliners—like those sold by Boeing Business Jets.

The jet’s wings are designed to be flexible, providing a smoother ride for the passengers. Enhanced takeoff and landing performance enables the jet to utilize short runways, opening up more options for getting closer to its travelers’ ultimate destination. The flight deck layout maximizes ergonomic comfort for the crew; they’re equipped with fly-by-wire technology, flight-envelope protections, and synthetic and enhanced vision systems.

Bombardier designed extra-roomy, newly patented seats especially for this jet that feature a deep recline feature and tilting headrest. A new cabin-management system makes it easy to tailor the conditions in each of the four zones, with lighting, temperature and sound all controlled through intuitive touch technology. The jet flies at speeds up to Mach 0.925 with a range up to 8,860 miles, making most destinations nonstop, including New York to Hong Kong and Singapore to San Francisco.

Bombardier will display one of the G7500 flight-test vehicles at Orlando Executive Airport, in Florida, for the annual conference of the National Business Aviation Association (October 15 to 17). The Global 7500 sells for $72.8 million. Approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is expected later this year.