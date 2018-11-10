Bombardier’s Giant Jet Gets U.S. Greenlight

Bombardier’s biggest, newest and roomiest jet, the Global 7500, which was certified by Canada’s aviation authorities last month, now has secured approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, so the company can start deliveries to U.S. customers. The 19-seat jet has turned a lot of heads over the last year, as the company flew it all over the world to show off the details of the spacious all-new cabin.

The cabin’s features were well thought out to reflect the reality that travelers who make use of the 7500’s long legs will be in the air for up to 12 hours at a time. Each of the cabin’s four zones is equipped with its own environmental controls, for ultimate comfort and privacy. Preserving travelers’ energy is the focus of the design, with 100 percent fresh air plus turbo heat and cooling to help prevent jet lag. The company even created its own all-new seat, with a clean-sheet architectural design and five patents, the Nuage, featuring an extra-deep recline and pivoting headrest. The Nuage, the company says, provides “ergonomic perfection,” with a seat that moves naturally with maximum support. Extra-large windows provide lots of light and are thoughtfully positioned to provide the best view from every seat.

Travelers in the cabin will find all their needs provided for—dining, lounging, sleeping, plus a full washroom with shower, and all baggage is fully accessible in flight. Up front, the crew also is well equipped. The cockpit’s roomy and well-laid-out cockpit maximizes efficiency and ergonomics. Next-generation fly-by-wire technology in Bombardier’s Vision flight deck provides maximum control with the most efficient efforts from the crew. A fully flat bed space in the galley provides rest for extra crew on long trips.

The jet flies at speeds up to Mach 0.925, for up to 8,860 miles, enough to fly nonstop from New York to Hong Kong or San Francisco to Singapore. The Global 7500 sells for $72.8 million.