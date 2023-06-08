Luxury Airlines Are Trying to Make Flying Less Excruciating. Here’s How.

As established airlines work to improve the commercial flying experience, boutique carriers are taking note and upping their game with business-class privileges and thoughtful touches for all.

Over the last few months, Delta, American, and United have all announced that they would be investing in more premium seating on flights. The new arrangement would allow for more perks on board such as extra legroom and better meals. Now, it appears that other luxe-focused (albeit smaller) operators have taken note and are rolling out the red carpet for passengers, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Take the Maldives-based BeOnd, for example. The airline is expected to begin service this fall, offering nonstop flights to Dubai and Delhi, among others, starting at $1,500 one way. By the end of 2023, the carrier will have service to seven total cities. The biggest perk, though, is that all 68 seats on the plane will fully recline into a lie-flat. Custom designed by Optimares, they’ll also be equipped with iPad Pros and wireless headsets.

As for your luggage, travelers have the option of checking their bags at home and having them delivered via concierge right to the plane, so there’s no dragging them through the airport. Speaking of which, depending on the destination, BeOnd will avoid crowds by flying in and out of a private terminal. That also means shorter security lines and speedy immigration services. “We really want to make travel hassle free,” BeOnd’s chief executive officer, Tero Taskila, told Bloomberg. “We are looking at people who haven’t been able to find space in first class on other airlines, or cannot afford it because they are a family of four.”

Starlux Airlines and other boutique carriers are leaning into the higher-end of the commercial aviation market. Courtesy of Starlux

Similarly, the Taiwan-based Starlux, which launched in 2020, has its own partnership with PS LAX and door-to-door chauffeur service. On board, you’ll find that there are four different cabin classes. However, even those in economy will enjoy more space, bigger screens, and swanky finishes courtesy of BMW Designworks.

La Compagnie, a French, all-business-class airline with service from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport to Paris-Orly Airport, has gained its own cult following. Currently, prices start at $2,400 for a round-trip ticket. During the week, you’ll find additional flights to Milan and in the summer, direct routes to Nice. If you needed a reminder of how glamorous flying could actually be, especially when it’s commercial, all La Compagnie’s aircraft are configured with lie-flat seats, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and chef-catered cuisine.