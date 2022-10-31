British Airways Is Bringing Back Its Full Business-Class Dining Service

British Airways’ business class flights are about to get a little more delicious.

The airline recently announced that it will soon revive its Club World dining service on long-haul flights to include an elevated presentation of a brasserie-style menu. The service, which had been simplified at the onset of the pandemic to limit interaction between travelers and crew, will see each dish in a multi-course meal served individually, rather than all at once. This fine-dining style presentation will offer an array of menu options, including artichoke and parmesan soup with rye croutons and warm apple strudel topped with a vanilla sauce during the winter. The menu will change seasonally, but will be built with an emphasis on ingredients sourced from Britain.

The return of the full dining service may not be for everyone—especially for travelers who want to get some much-needed shut-eye on longer flights. So the airline will also bring back its express meal service on evening flights (in which your entire meal is served on a single tray) so that you can get to sleep faster.

“It’s incredibly important that when we brought our full service back, it exceeded our customers’ expectations,” says Sajida Ismail, British Airways’ head of onboard experience, in a statement. “We have taken time to ensure that we are offering a premium brasserie-style dining experience that not only tastes good, but one that our crew feels confident in delivering.”

The upgrades to Club World service follow similar improvements—and new menus—to dining service in British Airways First, World Traveler Plus, World Traveler and Club Europe cabins.

But the in-air experience isn’t the only thing that’s changing. British Airways has also invested in a revamped Club World check-in zone at terminal five of London’s Heathrow Airport. The Club Suite business class seat will be available across the airline’s Boeing 777 fleet, and will also be installed on its new fleet of Airbus A350 planes, which will also host its much-anticipated first-class suites with closing doors.