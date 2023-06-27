The 15 Most Expensive Private Jets Owned by the Rich and Famous, From Jeff Bezos to Jay-Z

It’s not exactly uncommon for A-listers to own private jets, but some celebs have forked out hundreds of millions to ensure their aircraft outshines the rest. It is the ultimate status symbol, after all.

Although it is difficult to ascertain exactly how much the famous spend annually on their respective planes, the folks at Simple Flying have worked out how much each individual’s aircraft is worth as of 2022 and 2023. The 15 high fliers with the most expensive private planes run the gamut from sultans to tech billionaires to Hollywood legends.

In first place is Russian oligarch Alisher Umanov. Estimated to be worth $19.5 billion, the entrepreneur owns a humungous Airbus A340-300. This long-range, wide-body airliner costs about $250 million from the factory, but Umanov’s custom craft is reportedly worth $400 million. It is rumored to be the largest private jet in Russia and possibly in all of Europe.

Next up is Chinese billionaire Joseph Lau. The former chairman of property developer Chinese Estates has a Boeing 747-8 VIP in his garage that is worth an estimated $367 million. Again, the wide-body airliner was tailored to his lavish tastes.

Trump’s Boeing 757. Jane Barlow/AP

The Sultan of Brunei claimed third place with his $230 million Boeing 747-430, which has been aptly nicknamed the Flying Palace. Roman Abramovich landed fourth with a Boeing 757 worth $170 million, while Kim Kardashian placed fifth with her personalized $150 million Gulfstream G650ER, a.k.a. “Kim Air.”

Surprisingly, former U.S. President Donald Trump found his way onto the list with a Boeing 757 worth $100 million. British billionaire Richard Branson and American TV royalty Oprah Winfrey tied seventh with planes worth $75 million each. (Branson owns a spiffy Dassault Falcon 50EX, while Winfrey has a luxe Gulfstream GH50.) Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani’s $73 million Boeing Business Jet 2 landed him in eighth.

Gulfstream G650 ER. Photo: courtesy Gulfstream

The ninth spot is shared by four American entrepreneurs—Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, and Larry Page—who each own Gulfstream G650 ER jets worth $70 million. Hot on their heels is business magnate Bill Gates, who owns a Bombardier 8000 worth $66 million. Rounding out the top 15 is the one and only Jay-Z with his $40 million Bombardier Challenger 850.

Shall we look at celebs with the most expensive yachts next?

Here’s the full list of the 15 most expensive private jets owned by the rich and famous: