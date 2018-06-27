Cessna Ceases Production of Its Beloved Citation X Line

All good things must come to an end, they say—a truism that now applies to Cessna’s beloved, Best of the Best–winning Citation X model. After months of rumors that production was coming to a close, the company finally confirmed to news outlets that the Citation X was being phased out. The move makes sense as the midsize jet has a lot of crossover in terms of range and capacity with the Citation Longitude, which is awaiting FAA type certification and expected to launch in the near future.

The decision marks the end of the line for a jet that was Cessna’s biggest and farthest-flying model since its debut in 1996. (Fun fact: professional golfer and aviation enthusiast Arnold Palmer is said to have taken delivery of the very first Citation X.) In 2014, the model was significantly upgraded—including new Rolls-Royce engines and drag-reducing winglets—and relaunched as the Citation X+, which boasted an increased range (3,981 miles) and a faster top speed. In fact, the X+ is the fastest civilian aircraft in the world, reaching speeds of up to 711 mph (Mach 0.935). It’s able to seat up to 12 passengers, and its cabin is spacious enough for options like a galley and couch.

While it’s sad to see the Citation X saga come to a close, the new Longitude will meet and exceed the abilities of the former plane in some cases. It has a slightly longer range at 4,027 miles and can takeoff from shorter runways. Its cabin is noticeably larger than that of the X+, about a foot wider and mercifully four inches taller. One area where the new jet will definitely not outperform its forbearer is speed, which takes a significant drop down to 644 mph (0.84 Mach). Following the debut of the Longitude, Cessna will then turn its attention to the forthcoming long-range Citation Hemisphere.

So with that, we bid the Citation X goodbye and bon voyage. However, if feel like you missed out on the Citation X party, well, there’s always the secondary market.