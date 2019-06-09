Cirrus vs. HondaJet: Which Makes the Best Personal Jet?

For those who want to leave commercial flights and jet shares behind, purchasing a personal plane is the next step. But which one to buy? The colorful HondaJet is the most delivered aircraft in its class for the second year in a row, and Cirrus has just released an updated version of its bestselling plane. We size the two up to see which entry-level jet is right for you.
|
Cirrus G2 SF50 Vision Jet
|
HondaJet Elite
|AIRCRAFT CLASS
Personal Jet
|AIRCRAFT CLASS
Very Light Jet
|
WHO’S FLYING?
You, if you know how
|
WHO’S FLYING?
Your pilot
|
HOW MANY BAGS CAN YOU BRING?
17 carry-on-sized
|
HOW MANY BAGS CAN YOU BRING?
45 carry-on-sized
|
BASE PRICE
$2.38 million
|
BASE PRICE
$5.25 million
|
MAX. SPEED
357 mph
|
MAX. SPEED
486 mph
|
PASSENGERS
5 adults + 2 kids
|
PASSENGERS
6 + pilots
|
LAVATORY
You can hold it, or pay to have one installed
|
LAVATORY
Yes, and it comes with a seatbelt so you can bring another person
|
SOUND SYSTEM
Bring your headphones
|
SOUND SYSTEM
Bongiovi Aviation sound system allows for an in-air dance party
|
HOW MANY FIRST-CLASS TICKETS CAN YOU BUY FOR THE
2,800
|
HOW MANY FIRST-CLASS TICKETS CAN YOU BUY FOR THE
6,176
|
CLAIM TO FAME
It’s the cheapest private aircraft you can buy
|
CLAIM TO FAME
The jet’s nose was inspired by a Ferragamo high-heel shoe
|
EQUAL TO THE WEIGHT OF
Porsche 718 Cayman
|
EQUAL TO THE WEIGHT OF
Humvee
|
IN-FLIGHT DINING
Pick up takeout before takeoff
|
IN-FLIGHT DINING
There’s an upgraded model with a kitchen