Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

Cirrus vs. HondaJet: Which Makes the Best Personal Jet?

In the market for a personal plane? We've done the legwork for you.

The Duel: Cirrus G2 Vision Jet vs HondaJet Elite Courtesy of Cirrus and HondaJet

For those who want to leave commercial flights and jet shares behind, purchasing a personal plane is the next step. But which one to buy? The colorful HondaJet is the most delivered aircraft in its class for the second year in a row, and Cirrus has just released an updated version of its bestselling plane. We size the two up to see which entry-level jet is right for you.

 

Cirrus G2 SF50 Vision Jet

HondaJet Elite
Cirrus G2 SF50 Vision Jet HondaJet Elite
AIRCRAFT CLASS

Personal Jet

 AIRCRAFT CLASS

Very Light Jet

WHO’S FLYING?

You, if you know how

Cirrus G2 SF50 Vision Jet Cockpit

WHO’S FLYING?

Your pilot

HondaJet Elite Cockpit

HOW MANY BAGS CAN YOU BRING?

17 carry-on-sized

HOW MANY BAGS CAN YOU BRING?

45 carry-on-sized

BASE PRICE

$2.38 million

BASE PRICE

$5.25 million

MAX. SPEED

357 mph

MAX. SPEED

486 mph

PASSENGERS

5 adults + 2 kids

Cirrus G2 SF50 Vision Jet Cabin

PASSENGERS

6 + pilots

HondaJet Elite Cabin

LAVATORY

You can hold it, or pay to have one installed

LAVATORY

Yes, and it comes with a seatbelt so you can bring another person

SOUND SYSTEM

Bring your headphones

SOUND SYSTEM

Bongiovi Aviation sound system allows for an in-air dance party

HOW MANY FIRST-CLASS TICKETS CAN YOU BUY FOR THE
SAME PRICE?

2,800

HOW MANY FIRST-CLASS TICKETS CAN YOU BUY FOR THE
SAME PRICE?

6,176

CLAIM TO FAME

It’s the cheapest private aircraft you can buy

CLAIM TO FAME

The jet’s nose was inspired by a Ferragamo high-heel shoe

EQUAL TO THE WEIGHT OF

Porsche 718 Cayman

EQUAL TO THE WEIGHT OF

Humvee

IN-FLIGHT DINING

Pick up takeout before takeoff

IN-FLIGHT DINING

There’s an upgraded model with a kitchen

 

More Aviation

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Aviation

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Have You Heard ... It's time to embrace luxury. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad