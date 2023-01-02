Flying Commercial? These 7 VIP Concierge Services Will Make Your Trip Smooth and Frictionless

Travel is wonderful, commercial airports, and more often than not, commercial flights, are not. . .There are a few ways, though, to transform a slog through the terminal—mostly, by using the magic-workers employed by greeter services. These firms effectively act as in-terminal concierges to create a virtually frictionless experience at even the most hassle-prone airport (any alternative nominees to JFK, very welcome).

We’ve pulled together a cheat sheet of companies you should know, which operate both domestically and worldwide, and who’ll guarantee a good experience from opening the limo door to turning left as you board.

Airports Served

13 domestic hubs—the firm’s Donna Blanchard says that it’s most popular at Newark, La Guardia, Chicago O’Hare, Boston Logan, New Orleans International and Dallas Fort Worth.

Services Offered

For departing passengers, check-in and security, of course—thanks to its close partnership with each airport authority, staffers have security ID badges so they can breeze through the crowds. Its team will shop on clients’ behalf and accompany them until their aircraft departs—so if a delay or cancellation occurs at the last minute, they’re ready to assist with rebooking. For arriving passengers, Air General has permission to greet them in the Customs Hall at Baltimore/Washington International and Dallas, but otherwise must wait until they exit.

VIP Pro Touches

Air General hires its own greeters, who are mostly former airline staffers so they tend to be professional and committed to ensuring your experience is a good one.

Costs

All costs include accompanying up to four passengers for three hours of service. Rates start from $220 but vary per airport. In the NYC area, it offers enhanced safety greeters for $440: these are ex-military or -police but do not carry weapons in the airport. There are additional fees on holidays, overnight and for additional hours of service.

Bookings

Write to vip@airgeneral.com.

Airports Served

The Tel Aviv-based firm claims to operate in more than 400 airports worldwide—more than 70 of them stateside, including lesser hubs like Eagle County in Vail, Norfolk International in Virginia and General Mitchell in Milwaukee, as well as all the majors. Its reach in Europe is particularly impressive, too.

Services Offered

It offers both departure and arrivals VIP Fast Track—passport control, baggage collection and an escort to your driver on arrival, plus security, check-in and lounge facilitation on departure.

VIP Pro Touches

Well, they’ve been included in the Grammys goodie bags and have been used by Justin Bieber and Rihanna, so don’t be surprised to be idling in the lounge next to someone vaguely familiar.

Costs

The platinum-plated service has appropriate top-tier prices: departure from JFK is $495, for example, while arrival at Milan is $695.

Bookings

Reserver through the website.

Airports Served

It operates at over a dozen domestic airports, including Nashville, Austin and Chicago, as well as overseas at London Heathrow.

Services Offered

The greeter will confirm with a driver where to drop off a passenger, as well checking them in at the desk as privately as possible then escorting them through security and to the lounge. On arrival, the greeter will be waiting at the door on the gangway and assist until they get into the limo curbside.

VIP Pro Touches

You can only use this service if you’re booked in business or first class.

Costs

$350 for domestic airports, and $420 at LHR.

Bookings

Call: 877-578-2702

Delta VIP Select

Airports Served

VIP Select is available at Atlanta, Detroit, JFK, LAX, La Guardia, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Seattle, San Francisco.

Services Offered

This is a transfer service rather than arrivals or departures—and mostly focuses on the mythical Porsche on-tarmac connection. That’s when travelers can deplane, clamber into a chauffeur driven car and drive over to their next aircraft. It’s usually reserved for members of the ultra-elite Delta 360 level of its SkyMiles program.

VIP Pro Touches

There’s no way to book this service other than calling the number—so only those in the know can score a booking (though you don’t have to be traveling in Delta One to pay for this VIP experience)

Costs

From $250 per person, depending on the airport, with additional people costing $125 each.

Bookings

Call: 855-235-9847

Airports Served

It can provide support at 300 airports in 150 countries, and at the top 50 domestic airports stateside.

Services Offered

The standard arrival and departure gladhanding, plus a porter ready to handle any carry-on on arrival and an offer to deal with all issues around lost luggage.

VIP Pro Touches

Founder Tinu Ige, a one-time telecoms exec, created the company from a traveler’s perspective when she couldn’t find a greeter service that met her needs, so she’s especially receptive to special requests.

Costs

Prices vary per time of flight and airport served—at Washington, during the morning, a two-hour window of assistance costs $250 for four people. The same support at Boston is $360 and at LAX is $350.

Bookings

Email at contact@perqsoleil.com.

Airports Served

It claims to be able to function in 700+ airports worldwide, although Covid restrictions have curtailed some longtime operations. Its most popular hubs include Chicago, Rome and Frankfurt. It has its own staff, though, only at three airports: Heathrow, Newark and LAX.

Services Offered

This UK-based firm is an official partner for both United Airlines and MasterCard, operating the former’s Signature Service program and the latter’s Airport Concierge. For those flyers, and others who book directly, it handles the usual expediting of check-in and security for departure and bag collection and limo-finding on arrival.

VIP Pro Touches

For $4,500 book the ABI or Airport by Invitation experience, which effectively turns a commercial ticket into a private charter, at least on the ground: in a paparazzi-dodging move, you can enter via private terminals, be screened privately and take a chauffeur-driven car to the plane.

Costs

GAC’s support starts at $85, but more typical pricing is $360 for up to four people for arrival and departure at JFK or $250 for the first person plus $75 for each additional flier for the same service at LAX.

Bookings

Email at customerservices@globalairportconcierge.com.

Airports Served

As the name suggests, this Singapore-based firm operates in that continent, from Ho Chi Minh City to Bangalore. But it also has offerings throughout Africa and the Middle East, as well as operating in a small number of European airports, including Amsterdam.

Services Offered

Departure and arrival, as well as connection-escorting. The major upside is on arrival, where at most airports (check when booking) escorts will greet clients at the jet bridge, rather than after immigration; this means they can also help with visa-on-arrival services, which are now commonplace in many emerging nations.

VIP Pro Touches

The 14-year-old firm can swing into action at the last minute, sometimes with as little notice as six hours before service. If you feel like causing a commotion on arrival, it can even wrangle police escorts in certain circumstances.

Costs

Starting at just $99 per person per arrival or departure, depending on the airport. Full-service arrival support at Accra, for instance, costs $239 for the first person, plus $40 for each additional traveler.

Bookings

Handily available via WhatsApp on its website, or online.