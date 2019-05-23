This Roomy New Business Jet Can Fly Nonstop from LA to Geneva

“Our design teams and partners have done an excellent job so far,” said Eric Trappier, chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation. “Completing the design review this month and releasing the aircraft to the manufacturing process is a significant milestone. It demonstrates our confidence in the airframe and engine design as well as in the collaborative process we have put in place with our global partners.”

Touted as having the largest cabin cross section of any purpose-built business jet (and quietest and most comfortable), the cabin measures 40 feet 4 inches long, 8.5 feet wide and 6.5 feet tall, with 155 cubic feet of baggage space.

The 6X can accommodate 16 passengers in three lounge areas, allowing for multiple configurations such as a large entryway and crew rest area and a spacious rear lounge.

Ample natural light will be delivered via 29 huge windows and a galley skylight—the first in business aviation.

The Falcon 6X will have a maximum speed of Mach 0.90 and a range of 5,500 nautical miles. It can fly directly from Los Angeles to Geneva, Beijing to San Francisco or Moscow to Singapore at its long-range cruise speed.

If flying at Mach 0.85, the Falcon 6X can connect New York to Moscow, Paris to Beijing or Los Angeles to London. It will all be powered by a Pratt & Whitney Canada Pure Power PW812D engine with 13,000 to 14,000 pounds of thrust.

Helping along the range capability and smooth flight is an ultra-efficient wing that minimizes the impact of turbulence and a next-generation digital flight-control system that regulates all moving surfaces, including a new control surface called a flaperon. This new surface enhances control during approach—especially on steep descents.