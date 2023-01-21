Delta Is Bringing Back Its Premium Dessert Cart

Flying on Delta is about to get a lot more delicious.

The airline announced this week that it would be adding more options to its in-flight dining and cocktail menus and bringing back its premium dessert cart for passengers in premium cabins who have a sweet tooth.

The new additions, helped by partnerships with Impossible Foods and a new crop of chef collaborations, will add vegetarian and healthy options that should give long-haul passengers a lot more choice. Last year, the airlines revealed that it will team up with James Beard-winning chef Mashama Bailey and award-winning female winemaker Jamie Benziger on the new options.

For the latest menu, passengers can expect traditional afternoon tea and tapas as a pre-arrival selection, as well as regional favorites from restaurants such as New York’s Gramercy Tavern. And if you weren’t already excited about the new savory meals — remember to save room for dessert. The airline also announced the return of its beloved Delta One dessert cart, a trolley of treats that includes everything from a build-your-own ice cream sundae to an elegant opera cake with chocolate ganache.

The beverage program is getting upgrades, too. Fliers can indulge in wine from the Black-owned brand La Fête du Rosé, or sip on a new espresso martini that Tip Top Proper Cocktails created in partnership with North Carolina’s Counter Culture Coffee. Other additions include a Negroni, a Bee’s Knees and an Old Fashioned.

“Your onboard meal or beverage should be no different than your go-to restaurant at home, and that’s why we’re constantly reinventing our onboard service at Delta—we always want to surprise and delight our customers with seasonal and fresh menu options,” said Kristen Manion Taylor, SVP of in-flight service, in a statement. “From delicious Spanish tapas plates to refreshing rosé, there is something new for everyone to enjoy.”

The dessert cart and new menu options will be available for Delta One passengers on select domestic and international flights.