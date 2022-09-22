Delta Just Unveiled New Amenity Kits Handmade by Skilled Mexican Artisans

Delta Airlines wants to further elevate your in-flight experience.

Last month, the US airline announced James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey had curated a new menu for passengers in top-tier cabins. This week, the airline unveiled even more perks for high fliers.

Starting in October, Delta Premium Select customers will enjoy new handmade amenity kits by Someone Somewhere designed to make your time in the skies a little more pleasurable. The three different kits, which were created exclusively for Delta, will include natural skincare products by the clean beauty specialists at Grown Alchemist, such as a hydrating vanilla watermelon lip balm and a refreshing vanilla and orange peel hand towel. You’ll also receive a memory-foam pillow and a plush blanket made from recycled materials, along with a noise-canceling headset.

Someone Somewhere is a Mexican apparel brand and collective that honors centuries-old traditions through an array of handcrafted wares. The new partnership with Delta aims to spotlight the skilled local artisans—75 percent of whom are women—and thereby bring a positive change to the community.

The new amenity kits. Peter Garritano/Delta Airlines

“Partnerships like this align with our vision of providing a premium and unique onboard experience while also driving social, economic and environmental impact,” Delta’s director of supply chain Sam Sibble said in a statement.

As for the fare, Delta’s revamped onboard dining experience is the result of new partnerships with small businesses, diverse partners and local suppliers from across the globe. You can expect thoughtful seasonal menus and more sustainable, plant-based meals.

Passengers in Delta Premium Select will enjoy seasonal menus and more sustainable, plant-based meals. Delta Airlines

“We continue to debut premium products designed for the future of travel, with differentiated offerings that give our customers the experiences they crave,” Delta’s VP of Brand Experience Mauricio Parise said in a statement.

Throughout the month of October, select Delta flights leaving the US will have a special pink kit to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month as part of the airline’s effort to support breast cancer awareness, research and education. Top-notch products with a philanthropic twist, we can get on board with that.