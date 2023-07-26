Delta Just Unveiled a Spacious, Stylish New Sky Club at JFK. Here’s a Look Inside.

Travelers can now enjoy a flashy new hangout at New York’s JFK Airport.

Delta Airlines has opened a second lounge within the Big Apple’s busiest airport. Located in Concourse A on the east side of Terminal 4, the Delta Sky Club spans 14,000 square feet and can seat more than 250 guests. Designed to cater to a growing number of passengers, the new location will operate alongside the existing flagship in Concourse B of the same terminal. Together, the two clubs will be able to welcome more than 800 fliers.

The new outpost was inspired by “the gritty and the glossy” aspects of N.Y.C., according to Delta. Showcasing sweeping views of the airfield, the swish interior is centered around a stylish 360-degree bar that can whip you up a Manhattan or the like. The club is also outfitted with secluded seating that aims to evoke a classic speakeasy and a fireplace that creates a cozy ambiance.

The lounge seating. CHRIS RANK

The versatile space even has four private, soundproof booths in case you need to join a Zoom meeting in transit. Another highlight is the sky deck. This glass-enclosed area functions kind of like a covered patio and is equipped with seating that can be enjoyed year-round.

“This new Club is beautifully designed and packed with special details that reflect the magic of New York City,” Claude Roussel, managing director of Delta Sky Club, said in a statement. “But much more important than that, it’s a place where our people can deliver Delta Sky Club’s signature hospitality, making each guest feel welcomed and cared for from the moment they step inside.”

To sweeten the experience, you’ll be served dishes by local, emerging chefs. Elyssa Heller, founder and CEO of Edith’s Eatery & Grocery in Williamsburg, has devised the first menu that will be in the club through to the end of September. It includes fresh takes on classic Jewish deli staples, such as a brisket hash sandwich, vegetarian latkes, and a labneh parfait. You can also sip Heller’s famous vegan Iced Café Slushie, which combines cold brew with tahini, oat milk, and simple syrup.

The sky deck. CHRIS RANK

Delta has been pouring quite a bit of cash into JFK of late. In 2021, the airline began work on a $1.5 billion expansion at the airport. It consolidated all operations to Terminal 4 earlier this year and opened 10 new gates in the refreshed Concourse A. It will also finish revamping Concourse B this fall. The timing couldn’t be better, either. This summer, Delta is offering more than 230 daily departures to 95 destinations from JFK. It will be the airline’s largest trans-Atlantic schedule from the airport. That means there will be plenty of opportunities for Manhattans.

The Sky Club in Concourse A will be open from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily, while the club in Concourse B is open from 4:45 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.