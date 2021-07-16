Watch: Inside an Insanely Detailed Lego Model of the World’s Largest Passenger Plane—With 40,000 Pieces

BigPlanes is living up to his digital handle. The YouTuber, best known for building aircraft models out of Lego, has successfully constructed a detailed replica of the world’s biggest passenger plane out of 40,000 separate pieces.

The custom design is a miniature version of an Emirates Airbus A380. Better known as the “Superjumbo,” the actual A380 features more than 4 million parts sourced from 30 countries across the globe. This build is on a much smaller scale, roughly 1:40, but impressive nonetheless.

BigPlanes spent countless hours on the project without using any instructions, glue or metal support beams. Tipping the scales at around 90 pounds, the finished model measures 6 feet from tip to tail and has a wingspan of 7 feet. For context, its real-life twin spans 239 feet in length with a wingspan of 262 feet.

As for propulsion, the plane is equipped with four engines that each house one of Lego’s “power functions” motors. While this setup certainly looks the part, don’t expect the g-force of a Superjumbo. It packs a quartet of either the Rolls-Royce Trent 900 or the Engine Alliance GP7000 turbofan engines that can propel the aircraft to 737 mph at full tilt.

The real pièce de résistance is the interior, which can be viewed through the modular removable roof. BigPlanes managed to showcase the different cabins and suites as well as a kitted-out Emirates crew and an eclectic mix of passengers. (The dapper gent with a top hat and cane is our personal favorite.) There’s even in-flight food and beverages, including a giant roast chicken and wine.

The Emirates A380, in particular, is renowned the world over for its luxurious onboard lounge that is available exclusively to first- and business-class passengers. This space has been artfully depicted at around the 7:50-minute mark in the video and features a bar where Lego versions of the upper crust can be seen imbibing.

Needless to say, BigPlanes has knocked it out of the park with his take on this big Emirates plane.

To see more, watch the first and second parts of the build and check out the photos below: