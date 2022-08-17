Emirates Airlines’ New Food Menu Offers Premium Caviar, Vintage Dom Pérignon and Vegan Entrees

Emirates is here for all kinds of appetites.

The Dubai-based airline has unveiled an ambitious new food menu for first and business-class travelers, offering a spectrum of choices ranging from plant-based entrees to premium caviar.

For the vegan travelers among us, you will now have a choice of entrees such as pan-roasted king oyster mushrooms, jackfruit biryani and sliced kohlrabi. First-class travelers, meanwhile, will have even more choices along select routes. New dishes include pan-fried salmon trout and roasted duck breast served with steamed broccolini.

It doesn’t stop there. When you’re ready to enjoy a movie on your flights, you can now indulge in a new menu of snacks as a part of the “Cinema in the Sky” experience. Think lobster rolls, mini sliders, and of course—salted popcorn. In addition, there are new desserts, ranging from chocolate truffle cake to green grape tarts topped with candied rose petals.

Of course, the new menu’s pièce de résistance may be its most decadent option. First-class passengers will now be able to savor unlimited portions of Persian caviar paired with a glass of Dom Perignon’s vintage Champagne as a part of the dine-on-demand meal service. Emirates is the first airline to partner with the bubbly maker, and the only thing we have to say about that is: What too you so long?

“While others respond to industry pressures with cost cuts, Emirates is flying against the grain and investing to deliver ever better experiences to our customers,” said president Tim Clark in a press statement. A spokesman for the airline told Robb Report via email that the initiatives are a part of the company’s “Fly Better” promise to continue to elevate the flight experience for their customers.

Passengers can expect to try the new dining options and bubbly starting in September along select routes. Get your flutes ready.