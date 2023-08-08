Emirates Just Unveiled Luxe New Bulgari Amenity Kits for First and Business Class

Emirates has given its amenity kits a fresh Italian twist.

The airline just unveiled a new collection of Bulgari travel essentials for fall and winter. The swish dopp kits, which are filled with the latest skincare products and fragrances, will be provided exclusively to first- and business-class passengers on select routes and long-haul flights.

First-class fliers can choose between four different bags: two come in black leather with lilac accents and two come in high-quality black fabric with tan vegan leather accents (pictured top). Both contain a haul of personalized luxury items, of course.

Emirates First-Class Amenity Kits in Lilac and Black. Emirates

The black and lilac kits house an engraved gold Bulgari mirror that was crafted especially for Emirates, along with a bottle of the floral Bulgari Le Gemme Desiria eau de parfum and a matching face and body emulsion. (All the fragrances are housed in bottles custom-designed for Emirates.) The kit is also packed with the basics, including a dental kit, a refreshing cleansing towel, deodorant, tissues, and a fold-away hairbrush.

Conversely, the black and tan kits feature the woody Bulgari Le Gemme Gyan eau de parfum and a matching shave balm and body emulsion. It is also packed with a Gillette razor, shaving foam, and the same basics as the other kit.

Emirates Business-Class Amenity Kits in Silver and Lilac. Emirates

In addition, first-class passengers will find a skincare set from Swedish brand Byredo in their private suites. Those aboard the A380s can also enjoy the plane’s shower spa, which is brimming with organic products from Irish brand Voya.

Emirates Business-Class Amenity Kits in Tan and Black. Emirates

In business class, the kits are available in either a pouch or a classic toiletry bag. The first two are made from vegan leather and showcase a striking metallic silver shade with lilac accents. Inside, fliers will find the bright and citrusy Bulgari Omina Amethyste eau de toilette. The kit also includes a matching Omnia Amethyste face and body emulsion, a Bulgari lip balm, and other essentials. There are also two slightly more masculine bags in black fabric with tan vegan leather accents. These kits are packed with the woody Bulgari Pour Homme eau de toilette, the shaving products, and the same basics.

Molto bene, Emirates.