From Big Sur to Cabo San Lucas, This New Private Jet ‘Safari’ Explores the Best of the West Coast

When he was a kid, Latitude 33 president and founder Casey Miller and his family would jump aboard their or a friend’s private plane and fly to Santa Barbara for the day, or San Francisco, or Mammoth for skiing. With the idea of bringing back that spirit of carefree adventure, Latitude 33—a private-jet charter, executive-jet management and aircraft sales and acquisitions company based in San Diego—is offering its West Coast Safari.

The West Coast Safari starts and stops in California—specifically, at Orange County’s Santa Ana or Los Angeles’s Van Nuys or Palomar airports—and travels via private aircraft for up to nine passengers, who will be escorted through a diverse route of quintessential West Coast destinations.

Customize your trip to include just one or all of the offered locations, or add some of your own. The current itinerary includes Santa Barbara, Big Sur, Napa Valley, Jackson Hole, British Columbia, Cabo San Lucas and San Diego. Kauai comes online in 2020. Each itinerary includes all kinds of outdoor adventure and exploration, catered in-flight service, top-notch accommodations and the sights to see in each location.

For example, in Santa Barbara (aka, the American Riviera), you’ll be whisked away in a luxury automobile to Santa Ynez wine country for a private wine tasting paired with gourmet charcuterie in the villa at Sunstone winery. You’ll stay at hilltop hideaway Belmond El Encanto, where you can take part in a private sunset yoga session at the hotel’s iconic Lily Pond or get a massage at the spa. Sign up for a sailboat tour or take in a classic polo match at the Santa Barbara Polo Fields.

Or for something a little more active, tack on the Jackson Hole option. Your home base would be the Caldera House, a suites-only boutique property tucked into the base of the mountain in Teton Village. Spend a day at the Diamond Cross Ranch where you’ll horseback ride with Teton Mountain views, work as a ranch hand for actual cowboys and partake in a horse whispering demo with local legend Grant Golliher. The following day, head to the river for a private fly-fishing excursion followed by a private chef’s dinner in your suite with locally sourced ingredients, craft cocktails and fine wine.

Each location gives passengers the chance to explore the landscape with experiences unique to the destination. From a scenic drive up California’s Highway 1 that ends with a hilltop picnic in Big Sur to sipping Napa Valley’s best wines in a vineyard or sailing along the American Riviera, every day and every stop is a different adventure.

You get the idea.

Pricing starts at $150,000 for four passengers on a Bombardier Challenger 350 for the itinerary that includes all of the locations mentioned above. Those interested may fully customize or expand their journey with additional or alternative stops.