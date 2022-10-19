The Sleek New Aston Martin Edition Helicopter Lands in the US

The first ACH 130 Aston Martin edition helicopter has landed in the US. The sleek, dark-green whirlybird, with its luxe leather interior, sat in front of Airbus’s static display at the National Business Aviation Association’s BACE conference in Orlando. The helicopter that could be the airborne hero of any Bond movie is going to a private owner in Texas. ACH also announced it had made its first sale of an Aston Martin edition to a client in South America.

The Aston Martin series is proving to have legs beyond 15 that the two partners announced in 2020, following a year of development. The company has now moved into its second series, which was announced at EBACE last May. Clients from Canada, Southeast Asia, Europe and now the US have taken deliveries. The order from South America will be its 17th model, which comes in four possible interiors.

The leather seats were inspired by Aston Martin’s DB11. Courtesy Airbus Corporate Helicopters

The sleek-looking whirlybird was most inspired by the DB11, with the rear of the six forward-facing, leather-covered seats sharing the same brogue detailing. Beyond the seats, the doors are also upholstered in the supple leather. The Airbus 130 was designed with large windows, including the transparent front that extends around the feet of the two pilots and passenger, offering exceptional views.

The 130’s stats are also impressive: 134 knots maximum cruise speed, 347 nautical mile range and a maximum flight time of 4 hours, 13 minutes. ACH President Frederic Lemos said its size made it ideal for owners “who draw satisfaction from personally piloting their own aircraft.”

Exceptional details include the Aston Martin Logo, stitching and even the systems’ cover above the seats.

But Aston Martin isn’t the only luxury auto marque that ACH is working with. It will be doing a major “facelift” of its Mercedes-Benz interior, said Lemos, that is expected to be released early in 2023.

The company also recently delivered its new ACH165 to a client in Brazil. That helicopter is still awaiting certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration. In 2021, ACH sold 104 helicopters, which Lemos called an “impressive record number for our company.”