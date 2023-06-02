This Dubai Hotel Just Unveiled a Lavish Private Jet for Parties Above the Clouds

Five wants to take partying to new heights, literally.

The self-described “hospitality disruptor,” which helms a number of hotels and resorts in Dubai and Zurich, has just rolled out a new branded jet for private charter.

Based in Dubai, 9H-FIVE (pronounced “nine-hotel-five”) is available for short joyrides or longer international jaunts. Sky-high soirees aren’t out of the question, either. And the Fly Five service isn’t just for hotel guests: Anyone can charter the jet for up to 12 hours.

The aircraft offers plenty of space for you and your crew, too. 9H-FIVE is a new TwoTwenty from Airbus Corporate Jets, or what ACJ calls an “Xtra Large Bizjet.” The spacious cabin is equipped with 16 seats, a dining table for eight, and a generous suite with a king-sized bed and a shower. Other highlights include an entertainers’ kitchen and at least three giant 55-inch TVs.

The exterior. Five Hotels and Resorts

The decor is a drastic departure from the typical business jet and is designed to emulate “the vibe of a Five” hotel. The LED lights can make the entire cabin glow in any hue you like, while the in-flight music can create a buzzy atmosphere. You’ll also have high-speed WiFi so you can ‘Gram the whole journey.

Another bonus is that Five is committed to offsetting the jet’s annual emissions. The company will buy nature-based carbon credits to counter the pollution the aircraft produces. You needn’t feel guilty about jet-setting, then.

It’s not uncommon for hotels to have private jet programs, but the aircraft are typically reserved for more practical functions (i.e. bringing guests to remote destinations). Conversely, Five’s jet is actually designed for partying.

The suite. Five Hotels and Resorts

“With this customized, ultra-luxe, immersive private jet experience like no other, FIVE is once again delivering an elevated—and electric—customer experience for a worldwide diaspora,” CEO of Five Hospitality Aloki Batra said in a statement.

Suffice it to say, 9H-FIVE does not come cheap. The jet will cost you roughly $13,000 to $14,000 per hour, plus various relocation costs. Hey, it’s still cheaper than shelling out for your own TwoTwenty.

Click here to see all the photos of 9H-FIVE.