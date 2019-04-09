Flexjet’s Masters Plan Includes a Pop-Up Private Terminal and In-Flight Putting Practice

Flexjet plans to take good care of you if you fly aboard one of its aircraft to the Masters Tournament, which takes place April 11 through 14 at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The fractional-ownership company also has a suggestion for an appropriate way to pass the time on your flight to Augusta Regional Airport: work on your putting game by transforming the aisle in your jet’s cabin into a miniature-golf green—minus the windmill, of course.

When you arrive at the airport, you’ll find a pop-up private terminal and lounge, where Flexjet reps will offer services and hospitality (cocktails and snacks) similar to those that the company provides at its permanent private terminals at the airports in Naples and West Palm Beach, Fla., and at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, NY. (A fourth private terminal is scheduled to open soon in the Braniff Centre at Dallas Love Airfield.) At the Flexjet terminal, the company’s customer-service reps will assist with ground transportation and other travel logistics. As many as 3,000 private jets could land at and take off from Augusta Regional during the Masters week, so you may need some expert help to get to and from the airport smoothly. According to Flexjet, the Masters is a more popular destination for private-jet travel than even the Super Bowl or the Kentucky Derby.

At the airport, Flexjet will have one of its Red Label Bombardier Challenger 350 aircraft on static display. And as a nod to the Masters, the cabin’s aisle will be configured as a par-2 putt-putt hole, complete with obstacles (a can of peanuts and bags of chips) and water hazards (trios of water bottles) standing between the tee (at the first set of club seats) and the hole (an aircraft cup set on its side in the lavatory). Flexjet says it will give prizes to guests who make par.

If you’re a golfer who frequently flies aboard private jets, chances are you’re familiar with the practice of using items found in the aircraft galley to create makeshift putting greens. In a tongue-in-cheek fashion, Flexjet has now formalized the onboard activity by drawing up and posting on Twitter putting-hole plans for the Challenger 350 and two other aircraft in its fleet, the Bombardier Global Express and the Embraer Legacy 450. Like the Challenger 350, the Legacy 450 is a par 2, but the larger Global Express, with room for additional obstacles (a pillow and a set of aircraft headphones), is a par 3.