These New Business-Class ‘Suites’ Come With Their Own Sliding Door for Added Privacy

Flydubai wants to give business travelers more privacy and comfort going forward.

The Emirati airline unveiled new premium business-class seats at the Arabian Travel Market on Monday, according to Simple Flying. The seat, which is called the Business Suite, features a door and other amenities that will help the company’s busiest customers get work done on the way to their destination.

The new seat, which was developed in collaboration with Safran Seats and JPA Design, is really an enclosed compartment similar to American Airlines’s upcoming Flagship Suite. The design aims to give those flying business class all the privacy they need to work or relax while flying on the carrier’s busiest routes. It also ensures that anyone sitting in the section on one of the company’s narrowbody Boeing 737 Maxes has direct aisle access—just like they would on a widebody aircraft.

Inside Flydubai’s new Business Suite Flydubai

Renderings of the Business Suite suggest it will offer more than enough room for most travelers to be productive. Each suite is equipped with a sliding door and one of Flydubai’s lie-flat seats for those looking to get some shut-eye. The high-walled space also features plenty of storage to reduce clutter, ambient lighting, and a built-in 17-inch 4K touchscreen in case a traveler doesn’t feel like working or napping. The company also promises access to a selection of internationally inspired meals, snacks, and complimentary hot and cold beverages.

“We have been working with Safran Seats and JPA Design over the past three years to develop an experience that meets the growing demand for premium air travel services across our network, offering passengers wide-body comfort on our narrow-body fleet.” Daniel Kerrison, Flydubai’s VP of inflight product, said in a statement.

Flydubai

Business travelers won’t have to wait long to try out the new seats, either. The first aircraft featuring an array of 10 Business Suites will join the Flydubai fleet before the end of the year. The airline hopes to have the seats available on five additional airplanes by next spring.