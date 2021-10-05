Gulfstream Unveils the Longest-Range Business Jet in Private Aviation

For a company that tends to keep a quiet public profile, Gulfstream Aerospace whooped it up last night during a Hollywood-style press conference where it announced not one, but two new business jets.

In front of hundreds of clients, Gulfstream executives and employees, as well as media, the aircraft manufacturer previewed its new G800 and G400 at a gala event at its corporate headquarters in Savannah, Ga.

“Today marks a major milestone and investment in our company’s future with the introduction of the G800, our fastest, longest-range aircraft yet, and the G400, the industry’s first new large-cabin aircraft in more than a decade,” said Gulfstream President Mark Burns, who served as the event’s emcee.

WATCH

The G800 will eventually replace the G650ER. It will have an 8,000-nautical-mile range at Mach 0.85 and 7,000-nautical-mile range at Mach 0.90, with a flight ceiling of 51,000 feet. Flight tests should begin by the end of this year. The first G800, priced at $71.5 million, is expected to be delivered to customers in 2024.

The jet will be powered by the same Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 turbofan engines as the G700, while sharing that aircraft’s wing, tail and winglet. But it will have the same fuselage as the G650ER. The G800 will be able to seat up to 19 passengers and sleep 10 across four living areas. It’s also available with three living areas and a crew compartment.

“We designed the ultra-long-range G800 to extend our customers’ reach to more people and places around the world,” said Burns, noting that the G800 plans had been in place since Gulfstream announced the G700 two years ago. The extended range will allow more global city pairings.

The other bookend of Gulfstream’s large-cabin family, positioned between the super-midsized G280 and G500, is the G400. Burns said the $34.5 million jet has the largest cabin in its class and will be the entry-level product in Gulfstream’s large-cabin family of the G500, G600, G650ER and G700.

Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW812GA engines, the G400 will have a range of 4,200 nautical miles at Mach 0.85. Three floor plans are offered, with options for seating up to nine, 11 or 12 passengers.

All of Gulfstream’s large-cabin jets will have the same Honeywell Symmetry Flight Decks, featuring 10 touchscreen displays, and BAE Systems’ active-control side sticks as well as other advanced avionics. The common platforms will allow pilots to move between aircraft. They also share air-purification systems, large oval windows and low-altitude pressurization systems.

“The G400 was conceived and designed with direct customer input,” said Burns. “The aircraft re-envisions this market segment with its maximum operational flexibility and enhanced cabin comfort.”

G400 deliveries are expected to begin in 2025.