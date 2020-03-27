Yes, You Can Recycle Your Private Jet. Here’s How.

—Engines are the first items to be removed and sold, if they have enough hours left before a scheduled overhaul and complete records.

—A plane’s complete cockpit displays and avionics will probably be removed intact, but tech progresses so fast that even recent flight systems may not be worth very much if too many changes are needed.

—The auxiliary power unit, a small jet engine that runs a generator and is usually fitted in the tail of big private jets, is another high- value item.

—The interiors of many recent aircraft can be reused. But those of older planes, especially those that have not been flying for a while, are generally fit only for scrap or training purposes.

—A plane’s landing gear may well be the second-most-valuable individual set of components but is the last big item to be removed— the airframe is more difficult to move around without its wheels.

—All parts intended for sale have to be removed by a specialist who can sign off on the paperwork.

The Sum of Its Parts

20,000: Possible salvage value, in dollars, of the aluminum alloy of a super-midsize jet, if separated from scrapped parts.

12,000: Number of planes expected to be retired over the next 20 years.

90: Percentage of a scrapped jet’s worth made up by the engines.

98: Percentage of a newer plane that can be reused.

30: Minimum days it takes to dismantle a jet.

100,000: Total scrap value, in dollars, of a $12 million eight-passenger, all-metal jet delivered in the early 2000s.

How to Break Up