Jaguar Unveils a Bespoke Limited-Edition F-Type to Honor the Classic E-Type

In Jaguar’s long and storied history, none of its vehicles is as revered as the E-Type. And because of that, the marque is celebrating the sports car’s diamond anniversary with a limited-run F-Type.

The British automaker has just announced the F-Type Heritage Edition 60, an exclusive version of its current two-seater that’s scheduled to arrive in dealerships next March. Based on the model’s high-performance R variant, the hand-finished speedster will be limited to just 60 examples worldwide and feature a litany of design touches meant to call back to the decade of the E-Type’s introduction, the Swinging Sixties.

Available as either a coupé or convertible, each Heritage Edition is hand finished by the personalization experts from brand’s SV Bespoke team. The two-seater comes in Sherwood Green, an E-Type original palette, that hasn’t been offered since the ‘60s. Other exterior details include heritage-inspired Gloss Black and chrome accents, Diamond Turned Gloss Black 20-inch forged alloy wheels and special “E-type 60” badging.

The car’s bespoke interior is just as dazzling. The first thing you’ll notice is model-exclusive, extended duo-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather trim. There’s also an aluminum console finisher inspired by the E-Type’s rear-view mirrors, as well as special treadplates, Caraway-edged carpet mats and “E-Type 60” embossed Performance seats.

While the F-Type exterior and interior have been given a sophisticated makeover, everything else has been left untouched. It’s easy to see why, as the all-wheel drive sports car is powered by a beefy 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 capable of making 575 hp and 516 ft lbs of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can launch from zero to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and has a computer-limited top speed of 186 mph.

“The F-Type Heritage 60 Edition is a fantastic example of what the SV Bespoke team is capable of,” director of vehicle personalization Clare Hansen said in a statement. “With unrivaled access to original drawings, paint codes and reference materials, working hand-in-hand with our colleagues at Jaguar Classic, we’ve created a distinctive and highly collectible interpretation of the definitive Jaguar sports car.”

Jaguar has yet to announced pricing for the F-Type Heritage Edition 60, but with its limited run we expect it to be well north of the R’s $102,825 starting price. If you’re looking for an even more outlandish way to celebrate the sports car’s 60th anniversary, Jaguar Classic is also creating six ultra-limited matched pairs of the E-Type coupé and roadster. Each duo is expected to cost about $785,000.