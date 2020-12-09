Quantcast
RR One

Jaguar Unveils a Bespoke Limited-Edition F-Type to Honor the Classic E-Type

The limited-run sports car comes in Sherwood Green, a color that hasn't been offered since the '60s.

2021 F-Type Heritage Edition 60 Jaguar

In Jaguar’s long and storied history, none of its vehicles is as revered as the E-Type. And because of that, the marque is celebrating the sports car’s diamond anniversary with a limited-run F-Type.

The British automaker has just announced the F-Type Heritage Edition 60, an exclusive version of its current two-seater that’s scheduled to arrive in dealerships next March. Based on the model’s high-performance R variant, the hand-finished speedster will be limited to just 60 examples worldwide and feature a litany of design touches meant to call back to the decade of the E-Type’s introduction, the Swinging Sixties.

Related Stories

2021 F-Type Heritage Edition 60 convertible

2021 F-Type Heritage Edition 60 convertible  Jaguar

Available as either a coupé or convertible, each Heritage Edition is hand finished by the personalization experts from brand’s SV Bespoke team. The two-seater comes in Sherwood Green, an E-Type original palette, that hasn’t been offered since the ‘60s. Other exterior details include heritage-inspired Gloss Black and chrome accents, Diamond Turned Gloss Black 20-inch forged alloy wheels and special “E-type 60” badging.

The car’s bespoke interior is just as dazzling. The first thing you’ll notice is model-exclusive, extended duo-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather trim. There’s also an aluminum console finisher inspired by the E-Type’s rear-view mirrors, as well as special treadplates, Caraway-edged carpet mats and “E-Type 60” embossed Performance seats.

Inside the 2021 F-Type Heritage Edition

Inside the 2021 F-Type Heritage Edition  Jaguar

While the F-Type exterior and interior have been given a sophisticated makeover, everything else has been left untouched. It’s easy to see why, as the all-wheel drive sports car is powered by a beefy 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 capable of making 575 hp and 516 ft lbs of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can launch from zero to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and has a computer-limited top speed of 186 mph.

“The F-Type Heritage 60 Edition is a fantastic example of what the SV Bespoke team is capable of,” director of vehicle personalization Clare Hansen said in a statement. “With unrivaled access to original drawings, paint codes and reference materials, working hand-in-hand with our colleagues at Jaguar Classic, we’ve created a distinctive and highly collectible interpretation of the definitive Jaguar sports car.”

The 2021 F-Type Heritage Edition 60 and a vintage E-Type

The 2021 F-Type Heritage Edition 60 and a vintage E-Type  Jaguar

Jaguar has yet to announced pricing for the F-Type Heritage Edition 60, but with its limited run we expect it to be well north of the R’s $102,825 starting price. If you’re looking for an even more outlandish way to celebrate the sports car’s 60th anniversary, Jaguar Classic is also creating six ultra-limited matched pairs of the E-Type coupé and roadster. Each duo is expected to cost about $785,000.

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Aviation

Latest Galleries in Aviation

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

2 for 1 gift offer. Ends soon!

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad