Jaunt Air Mobility vs. Joby Aviation: Who Will Create the Best Electric Flying Taxi?

It's the war of the eVTOLs.

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles—a.k.a. flying taxis—may finally be gaining wind under their wings. Though not one has won regulatory approval, more than 100 manufacturers have started up in the past 10 years, and the sector could be worth an estimated $17 billion by 2040. If scaled properly, these aircraft could revolutionize public transportation; they would rise above ground traffic less noisily—and more sustainably—than helicopters do and finally realize the future Doc Brown’s DeLorean promised. While many are still just pie-in-the-sky ideas, Jaunt Air Mobility’s and Joby Aviation’s models stand out as two that aren’t so half-baked. Here’s how their plans for the future compare. Where they’re going we won’t need roads. But we sure could use a better name than eVTOL.

JAUNT

Jaunt EVTOL

Jaunt Air Mobility

JOBY

Joby EVTOL

Trevor Jolin/Joby Aviation

EXPECTED DEBUT

2025

EXPECTED DEBUT

2023
YEARS IN THE WORKS

2

 YEARS IN THE WORKS

11
SPEED IN MPH

175

 SPEED IN MPH

200
AS HEAVY AS THIS MANY WRIGHT BROTHERS
PLANES11Wright Brothers Plane		 AS HEAVY AS THIS MANY WRIGHT BROTHERS
PLANES6Wright Brothers Plane
PROTOTYPE NAME

Journey (inspiration obvious).

PROTOTYPE NAME

Rachel (after some of the creators’ former flames).

CAPITAL BACKING

Founded by Kaydon Stanzione, Jaunt claims to be
entirely self-funded, so it’s really anyone’s guess
how deep the pockets are.

CAPITAL BACKING

Founder and energy expert JoeBen Bevirt helped raise
$720 million, nearly $400 million of which came
from Toyota.

MILES PER CHARGE

60

MILES PER CHARGE

150

HOW FAR OUT OF MANHATTAN WILL IT GET YOU?

Greenwich

HOW FAR OUT OF MANHATTAN WILL IT GET YOU?

The Hamptons

TIME SAVED FLYING ABOVE RUSH-HOUR TRAFFIC
IN LA

59 minutes

TIME SAVED FLYING ABOVE RUSH-HOUR TRAFFIC
IN LA

One hour

WE HAVE LIFTOFF

One large main rotor and four forward rotors

WE HAVE LIFTOFF

Six tilted rotors

SILVER SCREEN LOOK-ALIKE

An X-Wing from Star Wars

SILVER SCREEN LOOK-ALIKE

A Scorpion gunship from Avatar

CREATURE COMFORTS

The cabin stays level at all times, even during takeoff
and landing. “You will never spill your martini,”
promises CEO Stanzione.

CREATURE COMFORTS

Large windows equal spectacular views.

 

ad