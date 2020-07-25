Jaunt Air Mobility vs. Joby Aviation: Who Will Create the Best Electric Flying Taxi?

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles—a.k.a. flying taxis—may finally be gaining wind under their wings. Though not one has won regulatory approval, more than 100 manufacturers have started up in the past 10 years, and the sector could be worth an estimated $17 billion by 2040. If scaled properly, these aircraft could revolutionize public transportation; they would rise above ground traffic less noisily—and more sustainably—than helicopters do and finally realize the future Doc Brown’s DeLorean promised. While many are still just pie-in-the-sky ideas, Jaunt Air Mobility’s and Joby Aviation’s models stand out as two that aren’t so half-baked. Here’s how their plans for the future compare. Where they’re going we won’t need roads. But we sure could use a better name than eVTOL.
|
JAUNT
|
JOBY
|EXPECTED DEBUT
2025
|
EXPECTED DEBUT
2023
|YEARS IN THE WORKS
2
|YEARS IN THE WORKS
11
|SPEED IN MPH
175
|SPEED IN MPH
200
|AS HEAVY AS THIS MANY WRIGHT BROTHERS
PLANES11
|AS HEAVY AS THIS MANY WRIGHT BROTHERS
PLANES6
|PROTOTYPE NAME
Journey (inspiration obvious).
|
PROTOTYPE NAME
Rachel (after some of the creators’ former flames).
|
CAPITAL BACKING
Founded by Kaydon Stanzione, Jaunt claims to be
|
CAPITAL BACKING
Founder and energy expert JoeBen Bevirt helped raise
|
MILES PER CHARGE
60
|
MILES PER CHARGE
150
|
HOW FAR OUT OF MANHATTAN WILL IT GET YOU?
Greenwich
|
HOW FAR OUT OF MANHATTAN WILL IT GET YOU?
The Hamptons
|
TIME SAVED FLYING ABOVE RUSH-HOUR TRAFFIC
59 minutes
|
TIME SAVED FLYING ABOVE RUSH-HOUR TRAFFIC
One hour
|
WE HAVE LIFTOFF
One large main rotor and four forward rotors
|
WE HAVE LIFTOFF
Six tilted rotors
|
SILVER SCREEN LOOK-ALIKE
An X-Wing from Star Wars
|
SILVER SCREEN LOOK-ALIKE
A Scorpion gunship from Avatar
|
CREATURE COMFORTS
The cabin stays level at all times, even during takeoff
|
CREATURE COMFORTS
Large windows equal spectacular views.