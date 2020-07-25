Jaunt Air Mobility vs. Joby Aviation: Who Will Create the Best Electric Flying Taxi?

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles—a.k.a. flying taxis—may finally be gaining wind under their wings. Though not one has won regulatory approval, more than 100 manufacturers have started up in the past 10 years, and the sector could be worth an estimated $17 billion by 2040. If scaled properly, these aircraft could revolutionize public transportation; they would rise above ground traffic less noisily—and more sustainably—than helicopters do and finally realize the future Doc Brown’s DeLorean promised. While many are still just pie-in-the-sky ideas, Jaunt Air Mobility’s and Joby Aviation’s models stand out as two that aren’t so half-baked. Here’s how their plans for the future compare. Where they’re going we won’t need roads. But we sure could use a better name than eVTOL.

JAUNT JOBY EXPECTED DEBUT 2025 EXPECTED DEBUT 2023 YEARS IN THE WORKS 2 YEARS IN THE WORKS 11 SPEED IN MPH 175 SPEED IN MPH 200 AS HEAVY AS THIS MANY WRIGHT BROTHERS

PLANES 11 AS HEAVY AS THIS MANY WRIGHT BROTHERS

PLANES 6 PROTOTYPE NAME Journey (inspiration obvious). PROTOTYPE NAME Rachel (after some of the creators’ former flames). CAPITAL BACKING Founded by Kaydon Stanzione, Jaunt claims to be

entirely self-funded, so it’s really anyone’s guess

how deep the pockets are. CAPITAL BACKING Founder and energy expert JoeBen Bevirt helped raise

$720 million, nearly $400 million of which came

from Toyota. MILES PER CHARGE 60 MILES PER CHARGE 150 HOW FAR OUT OF MANHATTAN WILL IT GET YOU? Greenwich HOW FAR OUT OF MANHATTAN WILL IT GET YOU? The Hamptons TIME SAVED FLYING ABOVE RUSH-HOUR TRAFFIC

IN LA 59 minutes TIME SAVED FLYING ABOVE RUSH-HOUR TRAFFIC

IN LA One hour WE HAVE LIFTOFF One large main rotor and four forward rotors WE HAVE LIFTOFF Six tilted rotors SILVER SCREEN LOOK-ALIKE An X-Wing from Star Wars SILVER SCREEN LOOK-ALIKE A Scorpion gunship from Avatar CREATURE COMFORTS The cabin stays level at all times, even during takeoff

and landing. “You will never spill your martini,”

promises CEO Stanzione. CREATURE COMFORTS Large windows equal spectacular views.