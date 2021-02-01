JetBlue Just Unveiled Bigger, More Luxurious Business Class Suites With Doors That Close

Transatlantic travel just got a touch more glamorous thanks to JetBlue. The New York-based airline has just unveiled some decidedly upscale seating options for jet setters taking trips across the pond.

The project involved a complete redesign of JetBlue’s premium Mint cabin that first debuted in 2014. Two dozen seats were turned into new “private suites” and fitted with sliding doors, custom-designed seat cushions by Tuft & Needle and a handful of other high-end touches.

As part of the refresh, the airline also introduced a new ultra-luxurious option known as the “Mint Studio” (above). JetBlue claims this setup offers the most space (square footage per passenger seat) of any premium experience offered by US airlines.

To start, JetBlue will install 24 suites on the single-aisle Airbus SE A321LR jets that are set to start flying from New York and Boston to London in the third quarter of this year. The carrier will also add 14 suites and two studios to the new “low density” A321 planes that will commence flying between New York and Los Angeles this June.

Both the suites and the studios are replete with luxe materials, such as woodgrain and vegan leather, along with mood lighting to enhance in-flight comfort. The suites are equipped with a tilting 17-inch in-flight entertainment screen, an integrated phone ledge and space to store your laptop, shoes or handbag.

The studio, meanwhile, has a 22-inch IFE screen, plus an extra seat and pop-out table that enables two passengers to dine with one another. It also offers the largest lie-flat bed of any US carrier, according to JetBlue. Also engineered by Tuft & Needle, the mattress promises a cool and comfortable sleeping experience; in-flight bedding features a convertible blanket, a memory foam pillow and a snooze kit.

“We put our heart into this redesign of Mint and were inspired by our original vision of offering customers an exceptional experience at a lower fare—which is what JetBlue is all about,” Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Indeed, since Mint was first introduced it has expanded to 30 routes and made premium travel more accessible in the process. JetBlue didn’t disclose how much the suites and studios will cost compared to the hundred or so coach seats on the plane, but can you really put a price on comfort?

Check out more photos below: