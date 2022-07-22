JetBlue’s Business Cabin Just Got Funky With A New Food Menu By NYC’s Legacy Records

Your dining experience in the friendly skies just got a little sweeter.

JetBlue announced a two-year partnership with Soho-based Delicious Hospitality Group back in November 2020 to elevate its food menus for the Mint business cabins. So far menu items produced by the group have been influenced by establishments in its portfolio, such as Soho-based Charlie Bird and Italian restaurant Pasquale Jones in Nolita.

From August, the airline will roll out its third new selection featuring Mediterranean-style cuisine from Legacy Records in Midtown Manhattan.

The menu will have a rotation of small plates ranging from a crab fregola salad to a savory roasted chicken. All the dishes served on board are made exclusively for JetBlue and its Mint customers to bring a New York-style dining experience to the flight.

In addition to the new and improved meals, customers will enjoy a revamped assortment of international wines to pair with their dish.

“When we developed JetBlue Mint, our refreshing take on premium travel, we wanted to work with like-minded partners who are experts in their own fields. As an airline, we know airplanes—but we are not experts in restaurant hospitality,” said Mariya Stoyanova, director of product development at JetBlue, in a statement sent to Robb Report.

“[DHG] helped us elevate the entire dining and hospitality experience in-flight. Their passion for detail and quality is evident at every touchpoint throughout their restaurants, and we are thrilled to partner with their team to bring that same hospitality and dining aesthetic to the skies.”

The menu will be available for all flights with Mint cabins until the end of the year. Expect to see more dishes appear on flights as guest restaurants rotate as part of the ongoing partnership.

Top chefs’ work has long been found working up in the skies. Air France has been collaborating with many of France’s top chefs, including Daniel Boulud, Joel Robuchon and Alain Ducasse, for years, for example, while Qatar Airways famously roped in a star-studded line-up including Nobu Matsuhisa, Tom Aikens and Vineet Bhatia all at the same time.