Why Space Has More Value on a Private Jet Than It Does in Your Home

Originally a student of industrial and furniture design, Jim Dixon has been with London-based Winch Design for more than two decades and currently leads the design teams for the firm’s boat and aircraft projects. He reminds us that space has even more value on a private jet than it does in your home.

Are there common mistakes made when commissioning a jet interior?

Clients, of course, are always trying to maximize their enjoyment of the cabin, but sometimes that translates into trying to fit in more and more things. It’s quite easy to end up with a very dense and heavy interior. We need to strike the balance between comfort, functionality and weight. If it’s too heavy, the aircraft may not reach its target range. There are benefits of simply having generous space—that’s a luxury in itself.

What can clutter up a cabin?

A client wanting as many certified seats as possible in the assumption that they are always going to travel with lots of people. In the case of a narrow-bodied plane, we can certify up to 19 passengers, but in reality, we find a lot of clients typically travel with only two to six guests.

What are you working on now?

We just finished a Global 5000 concept that we designed with a Miami Deco look. It allowed us to really be creative and spend time on the details. We have five other projects in the works. We’ve got a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and an Airbus A320, a pair of aircraft for one client, together with another A320neo. We’re also doing heavy modifications on one of our previous Airbus A319 completions, and there is a Boeing Business Jet Max 9 on the drawing board as well. Three of those will be finished by the end of next year.