Watch: John Travolta Gives an Exclusive Tour of Boeing’s 737 Business Jet

Who better to show off the Boeing Business Jet 737 than John Travolta?

The Hollywood icon, who is also a licensed pilot and noted aviation enthusiast, did an exclusive video tour of the “BBJ” at the 2022 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition in Florida last week. It’s quite the aircraft, too.

Based on Boeing’s 737 commercial airliners, BBJs provide fliers with more space and luxury than the average private jet. Built in 2010, this aircraft (registered as YG128) features swanky exteriors by Jet Tech and is like “a large apartment” inside, according to the Pulp Fiction star. Indeed, it can accommodate up to 19 passengers and comes with an array of lavish features.

Travolta’s tour starts at the airstairs and flows through into a large, open-plan living are fitted with leather recliners, multiple sofas and a large TV for in-flight movies. The aircraft also sports the requisite galley and a few dining tables. (The tables could also be used for conferences or meetings.) The real highlight, however, is the owner’s suite, which comes furnished with a sizable queen-sized bed and a wall-mounted TV. The en suite is nothing to sneeze at, either, with a walk-in shower and a stylish vanity.

As for performance, the jet is equipped with two CFM56-7B27 engines and two Split Scimitar Winglets that increase fuel efficiency by reducing drag. As pointed out by Travolta, the plane can fly for up to 13 hours nonstop. The actor should know, too, since he’s piloted a 707, 737 and the original 747 jumbo jet.

It’s worthwhile pointing out that BBJs like this don’t come cheap; prices can reach up to several hundred million dollars. According to Boeing, this particular jet will be available for lease in early 2024. You might face some tough competition, though. Travolta certainly seemed interested in adding YG128 to his remarkable private fleet, which reportedly includes a Bombardier Challenger 601, a Boeing 727, an Eclipse 500, a Dassault Falcon 900 and three Gulfstream jets, no less.