French Airline La Compagnie’s ‘Blue Friday Sale’ Will Offer Its All Biz-Class Flights to Europe for $2,000

No matter how deep your pockets, there’s no denying that flights to Europe are getting downright exorbitant. But French airline La Compagnie is hoping to bring you to the old world without having to soak your savings—or sacrifice style.

As part of its Blue Friday Sale, from November 18 through November 22, travelers itching for a trip to Milan or Paris can snag a roundtrip business class fare for a flat rate of $2,000 from New York for any vacations from December 1 through October 31, 2023. On average, roundtrip business fares to Paris can easily run as high as $7,000 per trip depending on the season you’re traveling—so it’s no small bargain.

Travelers will have to trek to Newark Liberty Airport to redeem the savings, but don’t worry—you can wait for their flight in comfort at the airline’s designated VIP lounge. Even better, the airline has opened up blackout dates so you can have plenty of room to plan your European getaway, whether it’s holiday travel, a summer escape or just a long weekend.

“A playful nod to our baby blue fleet, Blue Friday is an opportunity for us to further attract travelers who want to fly in premium style but not pay premium prices. This year travelers can take their pick between two of the most notable European cities—Paris and Milan—and enjoy uncompromised service at the most attractive fare,” La Compagnie President Christian Vernet said in a statement to Travel + Leisure.

The 100 percent all-business-class airline uses an Airbus A321neo with 76 fully flat-out seats that allow each passenger to stretch in comfort while enjoying free entertainment during the flight with gourmet meals accompanied by French bubbly, of course. Flights are nonstop, naturally.