This Speedy New Tiltorotor Takes Off and Lands Like a Helicopter—But It’s Twice as Fast

Anyone who has sat in summer gridlock to escape from Boston to Bermuda or Manhattan to the Bahamas doesn’t have to be sold on the benefits of owning a plane and a helicopter. When ready to go, you head to the nearest helipad, chopper over traffic to the airstrip and board a plane, then fly into BDA or NAS.

But what if you could skip the airport altogether and cruise from one helipad to another in a transport that can travel farther and twice as fast as the average helicopter? That cutting-edge conveyance is the Leonardo AW609, a tiltrotor aircraft that’s been in development for more than two decades.

The AW609 takes off and lands like a helicopter when the turbo-powered rotors are angled horizontally, but when the rotors are tilted vertically like propellers, it can fly at speeds—and for distances—of most turboprop planes. Recently, execs from Leonardo, an Italian aerospace company, said that by next year they expect to receive Federal Aviation Administration certification for the AW609 and begin deliveries of the nine-seater.