From Autogiros to Jets: The 25 Most Important Business Aircraft of the Last 100 Years

Aviation has had many high-profile pilots in its day, from the Wright Brothers and their Wright Flyer in 1903, to Charles Lindbergh and the Spirit of St. Louis in 1927, to Amelia Earhart in her Lockheed Model 10-Electra in 1937, to Chuck Yeager in the 1940s and ’50s, and, most recently, Capt. Sully Sullenberger. In the background, away from the headlines and global praise, were the inventors of the aircraft, who pushed aviation forward one model at a time, with constant innovations and fresh designs. Here are 25 of the most important business aircraft in the last century, starting from the 1920s Bellanca Pacemaker, a true transatlantic flier, to the Gulfstream G700, private aviation’s most recent and stunning business jet.