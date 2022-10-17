Lufthansa Airlines Just Unveiled a Lavish New First-Class Suite With Nearly Ceiling-High Walls

Lufthansa Airlines is elevating the in-flight experience for all passengers on its long-haul routes. The European airline is introducing a new premium offering, known as “Allegris,” across all cabins on new Boeing 787-9s and Airbus A350-900s.

For the first time in Lufthansa’s history, first class will feature spacious suites with nearly ceiling-high walls that can be closed for privacy. The seat, which is more than three feet wide, can be converted into a large, comfy bed that you can enjoy in your complimentary pajamas. In addition, each suite comes with a generous wardrobe and a sizable screen with Bluetooth connectivity. You can even eat with your fellow first-class fliers via a dining table. Oh, and you can expect a caviar service along with a gourmet menu.

Business class passengers will also see improvements. The higher walls afford more privacy and the seats will be able to convert into six-foot-long flat-out beds. You’ll also enjoy a 27-inch monitor and a wardrobe.

Business class. Lufthansa Airlines

“The largest investment in premium products in our company’s history underpins our claim to continue to be the leading Western premium airline in the future,” Carsten Spohr, chairman of the executive board and CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said in a statement.

The economy of the Allegris generation is nothing to sneeze at, either. Fliers have the option of booking seats in the first rows, which have a greater seat pitch and more space. Known as the “Sleeper’s Row 2.0”, these seats build upon the original “Sleeper’s Row” that has been offered on long-distance flights since August 2021.

The new additions to the first class will be ready by the beginning of next year, with the business class upgrades to follow in the spring of 2023. Allegris will also be part of the new fleet of Boeing 777-9s arriving at the airline in 2025. In addition, the offering may also be rolled out in the refit Boeing 747-8s.