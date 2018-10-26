Bring Home with You Wherever You Go

Travelers who spend a lot of time in the air can feel like the airplane is their second home, so Lufthansa Technik—a global aircraft-services company based in Germany that has envisioned some amazing interiors in the past—has created an interior concept for the spacious Airbus ACJ350 XWB they call “Welcome Home.”

The design, which was unveiled recently at the annual meeting of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) in Orlando, aims to create flexible living areas that can be opened and combined or closed off for full privacy, depending on the needs of the moment.

The front of the cabin is devoted to family space, with a VIP bath and bedroom, plus a lounge area and office. In the midsection, a guest lounge provides relaxation and comfort. A formal dining area seats eight, and a full galley supports a range of luxury meals. Four private guest rooms share two baths.

The ceiling and walls are equipped with patent-pending diffuse lighting elements, creating an ambience Lufthansa Technik calls the “Living Lining.” The level and color of the lights are controlled via mobile device. To encourage healthy and fresh on-board food preparation, Lufthansa Technik’s new inductive cooking platform has been integrated into the galley, providing fast and efficient cooking, with no wasted heat.

The designers have saved their most unique feature for last—a fully equipped spa tucked into the tail end of the airplane. Weary travelers can enjoy a massage, a relaxing steambath, and a massaging shower to combat the globetrotter’s jet lag.

The ACJ350 is driven by two Rolls-Royce Trent engines, and can fly up to 12,400 miles—enough to make any flight on Earth a nonstop flight. The airplane costs about $366 million—the custom interior is extra.