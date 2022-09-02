Luxaviation’s Global Fleet Just Got 6 New Jets

An international business aviation provider is adding six new jets to its global fleet. The Luxaviation Group announced today that the business aircraft would be based in Europe and the United Arab Emirates to accommodate higher client demand across multiple geographic sectors.

The new additions include a Bombardier Global 5000, Cessna Citation CJ2, Beechcraft King Air 260 and two Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 midsize jets. All the aircraft will be available for private charter. A new Bombardier Challenger 604 is also being added to the company’s privately managed fleet.

“Such rapid expansion of our charter fleet shows how powerfully and confidently we are emerging from the shadow of the pandemic. Our ever-growing fleet offers increasingly diverse options to meet the mission demands of any customer,” said George Galanopoulos, CEO of Luxaviation UK and head of charter sales for Europe for the Luxaviation Group, in a statement.

The latest acquisitions come with impressive stats. The Dubai-based Bombardier Global 500 can carry up to 12 passengers with a range of 4,900 nautical miles. The jet will be used for routes between Dubai, Western Australia, London, and Los Angeles. The Germany-based Cessna Citation CJ2 is ideal for passengers traveling under three hours.

The two Citation CJ4 Gen2 aircraft, based in Belgium, can carry up to nine passengers. They feature wireless cabins so guests can control lighting, window shades, and temperature. The Beechcraft King Air will be based in Johannesburg, South Africa, and is targeting regional passengers flying in and out of locations that include Namibia, Zimbabwe and Botswana. A favorite for regional transport, the King Air can carry up to eight passengers.

The Luxaviation Group will be exhibiting on Stand A8 at the Air Charter Expo 2022 at the London Biggin Hill Airport. The Air Charter Expo will start on September 13th.