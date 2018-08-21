Magellan Jets Offers St. Barts Itinerary to Help Island on the Mend After Hurricane

Following a particularly nasty visit from category-five hurricane Irma last year summer, the French commune of St. Barts was left in shambles, forcing many of the island’s hotels, rental villas, and shops to close for repairs. For a 13-square-mile island with a population of around 10,000 people that depends almost entirely on income from tourists, the economic toll lasted long after the storm.

Want to help? Well, lucky for you, one of the simplest and most effective ways to assist the island bounce back is by jetting over there and soaking up the best that the Caribbean retreat has to offer. To this end, Magellan Jets—which has been named the preferred private jet provider for the island—has partnered with St. Barth Properties to introduce the Welcome Back to St. Barth’s Package. The itinerary (priced from $65,000 for departures originating from the Northeast) starts with a flight from the United States to San Juan, Puerto Rico, in a private jet from Magellan’s extensive fleet—such as the 12-passenger Bombardier Challenger 650 shown above. To get you and your guests ready for the experience, you’ll dine on French cuisine paired with Champagne during your trip over.

After a transfer flight from San Juan to St. Barts, the group will settle into their choice of one of three private villas, each with its own personality. Guests staying at Villa Aqua, for instance, will enjoy private beach, while Danse du Soleil has its own massage pavilion. The third, Villa Gem-Palm Springs, is located near the picturesque Gouverneur Beach. During the stay, guests will have access to St. Barth Properties’ private concierge, who can arrange shopping excursions, restaurant visits, and other activities. (Too bad you already missed the Bucket Regatta.) Just remember that every time you dip your toe in the islands beautiful blue water, buy another cocktail, or take another bite, you’re helping the island get back on its feet. So live it up!