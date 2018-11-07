Your Private “In” to the Year’s Biggest Sports Events

Boston-based Magellan Jets is celebrating the end of the its 10th-year anniversary (it’s been celebrating quite a bit this year), and with the holidays upon us, it has introduced an end-of-year offer for new members. Those who purchase a 50-hour membership for a super-midsize or heavy aircraft by December 31 will get to attend one of the charter aircraft industry’s three biggest sporting events of the year: the Super Bowl, the Masters, or the Kentucky Derby.

Super Bowl Sunday may be one of the United States’ most sacred unofficial holidays, but unlike one of the millions watching at home, Magellan Jet will give you the opportunity to take in the big game from seats between the 50- and 40-yard lines. There will be plenty of food on hand as well as bars where you can summon up some liquid courage before attending meet and greets with your Super Bowl heroes from days gone by. You’ll also have field access when the game is over to party after (hopefully) your team comes out on top.

The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., is one of professional golfing’s four annual majors and one of the year’s biggest events for private aviation providers. This year, don’t worry about the logistics of getting to the event—just head out on one of Magellan’s jets for four days of golfing action. The package also includes access to an offsite VIP spot that serves food throughout the day and features full-service bars. (Just be sure to wear the right attire.)

However, if you find more fun in betting on the ponies, you’ll want to choose the Kentucky Derby package, which includes a view of the finish line from a private balcony, access to the paddock area to see the horses, jockeys, and trainers. You’ll also get tickets to the exclusive Barnstable Brown Party, where you’ll make a red-carpet entrance and maybe rub elbows with a few celebs.

These New Membership packages start from $448,597 (each sporting event includes tickets for two), and you have until the end of the year to apply.