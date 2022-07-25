Malaysia Airlines Just Unveiled a Luxurious New Cabin for Its Boeing 737 Aircraft

Malaysian Airlines wants to upgrade your next flight with its refreshed Boeing 737-800 NG.

The narrowbody aircraft will feature a revamped interior, comfy new seats and a next-gen in-flight entertainment system called MHstudio. Plans for the overhaul began last year after the airline received feedback from customer surveys and focus groups in 2020.

The slick interior sports a new blue color scheme that represents a “progressive step forward,” along with a recurring batik motif that reflects the carrier’s Malaysian heritage. The airline also opted for lightweight materials throughout to help with its sustainability efforts. (The lighter the plane, the less fuel burned and the fewer overall emissions.)

In terms of layout, the cabin offers 12 business seats in a 2-2 configuration and 162 economy seats in a 3-3 configuration. The new “leaner” seats are crafted from genuine leather and have an ergonomic design that is said to provide greater comfort. Each seat is also accompanied by a soft divider for added privacy. You can expect an array of mod-cons, too, such as a personal power outlet, a USB port, a personal device holder, a bottle holder, a coat hook and a six-way adjustable headrest.

The wireless MHstudio, meanwhile, is no longer built into the seat like other screens and thus gives guests complete flexibility when streaming content. It also allows you to purchase in-flight snacks and have them delivered straight to your seat.

“The all-new features of our refreshed B737-800 NG fleet will reduce our carbon footprint from the reduction of the weight of each aircraft—with the much lighter seats, use of soft cabin dividers and moving away from seatback screens to offer innovative in-flight entertainment features allowing for wireless streaming on board at their convenience,” Lau Yin May, group chief marketing and customer experience officer at Malaysia Airlines, said in a statement.

The revamped cabins will be available on 38 Malaysian Airlines 737s, which are scheduled to debut at the end of July on the airline’s domestic and regional routes.