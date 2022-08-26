NASA Will Soon Launch Another Moon Mission Using Its Most Powerful Rocket Ever

NASA is about to move one step closer to returning to the moon.

Nearly 50 years after Apollo 17, the last manned lunar mission, the space agency is set to launch its Artemis I moon mission Monday. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket—NASA’s most powerful ever—will accompany an unpiloted Orion crew capsule on a 42-day, 238,000-mile voyage around the moon. Inside the capsule, mannequins—also called Moonikins—will take the place of real astronauts to gather data to prepare for the first crewed mission scheduled for 2024.

The SLS rocket comes with impressive stats, including 15 percent more thrust from its engine compared to Saturn 5 that that propelled the Apollo program. The SLS will generate 8.8 million pounds of thrust and the Orion spacecraft its carrying can travel at speeds greater than 9,000 feet per second, allowing future astronauts to travel further into space than ever before.

The long-overdue launch will be ready for blastoff at the Kennedy Space Center from pad 39B early Monday morning with a 70 percent chance of perfect weather. If mother nature doesn’t comply, the agency has prepared backup dates in early September in the event of a scrubbed launch.

If this mission goes well, then NASA’s 2024 lunar orbit will contain four astronauts to prepare the agency for a return to the moon with the first woman to walk on its surface as well as the first person of color. That mission is expected in 2025 or 2026, CBS News reports.

“This is a mission that truly will do what hasn’t been done and learn what isn’t known,” Mike Sarafin, Artemis I mission manager at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said in a statement according to Yahoo News. “It will blaze a trail that people will follow on the next Orion flight, pushing the edges of the envelope to prepare for that mission.”