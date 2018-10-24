NetJets Goes Big with New Global 7500s

Hot off of the news that Bombardier has been granted certification for the Global 7500 from Canadian air authorities, at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) show in Orlando, the Montreal-based aircraft manufacturer revealed that fractional ownership pioneer (a NetJets had confirmed the delivery schedule for the 7500s it ordered way back in 2011. A decade later and the first of its new ultralong-range jets is expected to join the NetJets fleet in 2021.

Bombardier and NetJets have had a close relationship ever since that first intent of purchase was agreed to in 2011. The very next year, in fact, NetJets put in a second order with Bombardier for up to 425 jets—worth $9.6 billion at the time—making it the largest order in business aviation history. In addition to the 7500s, these orders also included Global 8000s, Challenger 350s, and Challenger 650s. NetJets has already taken delivery of some of the jets from these orders and currently operates a fleet of around 700 aircraft, making it the largest private jet operator in the world.

When NetJets takes possession of its first 7500, it will have added the biggest, farthest flying business jet on the market to its stable. And while being able to travel 8,860 miles in one go while traveling at a cruising speed of Mach 0.85 (about 561 mph) is great, the thing you’re most likely to notice first as a NetJets customer on a 7500 is the size of the cabin and abundance of amenities. The nearly 54 and a half foot long cabin is divided into four different living spaces: a club seating area, a conference area, an entertainment suite, and a private suite that can be converted into a master bedroom. The jet is also the first Bombardier aircraft outfitted with the company’s newly redesigned seating, dubbed Nuage. These ergonomic chairs allow for natural adjustments, full tracking and swiveling, and design that moves the seat pan as you recline, keeping you in a more ergonomic position (it also helps keep your shirt tucked in when you recline).