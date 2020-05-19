This Wild New VTOL Concept Uses a Glass Pod to Transfer You Directly Into a Self-Driving Car

Talk about a win-win situation.

Embraer Design Ops has put together a pair of autonomous vehicles that travel by land and air without the passengers ever having to get out of a central pod. The team created the Pulse Concept for Embraer’s 50th anniversary.

The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer last year announced its first electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, the EmbraerX, a radical design that could theoretically be flying in less than a decade.

Embraer’s Pulse Concept is something even more futuristic, maybe even 50 years out. The idea was inspired by the first automobile concept, Harley Earl’s 1938 Buick Y-Job, which had then-sci-fi features like electric windows, hidden headlamps and wraparound bumpers.

Looking ahead towards 2070, the Pulse is also a first-of-its-kind transportation system, linking the autonomous airplane and car with a central pod. The designers took a look into what they see as future trends in technology and roadmaps of developing products. The stylized but elegant Pulse includes an eVTOL aircraft and land vehicle that both evoke the romanticism of flight in the 1950s, but with a space-age edge.

The designers say the full-glass pod—as the heart of the system—will result from future advances in glass technology and see-through alloy materials. The pod is designed to move seamlessly between the bird-like VTOL and autonomous vehicle, so that the passengers never have to leave the protective environment. The glass exterior will also be a smart window, allowing its VVIP guests to work, be entertained or communicate with others on journeys.

The Pulse also opens up the possibilities of air travel beyond moving from airport to airport. The VTOL can be flown from a pad at the owner’s home to a waiting vehicle anywhere, all the while providing exceptional security and comfort. Plus, the glass interior offers unhindered 360-degree views, from either air or land, offering the best of both worlds.