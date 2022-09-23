A New Semi-Private Charter Is Launching First-Class Trips From the West Coast to Hawaii

West Coasters just got a tantalizing new way to visit their tropical vacation homes. This week, ROAM Maui, a West Coast semi-private charter, has unveiled its routes to Hawaii.

The charter runs on a unique membership structure that is renewed annually. Members can book their flights from Los Angeles, San Jose, or Seattle to Maui. Perks of the program include unlimited flights with no dreaded blackout dates, so you can be as flexible as you like regarding vacation planning. The service will target homeowners from Maui’s exclusive residential communities, including the Kapalua Resort Association, Kaanapali Golf Estates, Kula Community Association, Wailea Resort Association and Makena Golf & Beach Club.

The new fleet comprises VIP-configured Boeing 737s that can comfortably accommodate up to 56 people in first-class seats. In addition, travelers can expect 14 rows of partially lay-flat seats. As you might expect, there is also an on-demand entertainment system and an open bar serving top-shelf spirits and Napa Valley wines. In-flight meals will be prepared by James Beard winner of Best Chef in America, Charlie Palmer. There will also be an onboard Air concierge, so you can hammer out all the itinerary details of your trip before you even land.

The Boeing 737s can accommodate up to 56 passengers. ROAM Maui

Pet owners will also be happy to know that your furry companions don’t have to miss out on the luxury vacation. The charter club comes with the PAWS club to welcome pets with first-class treatments, including a special welcome kit and treats to keep them entertained for the ride.

“ROAM Maui provides a clear alternative to a private charter for homeowners on Maui who frequently travel between their homes and businesses at a far more economical price point,” wrote David Young, ROAM Maui’s Managing Partner, via email to Robb Report. “And we provide an upgrade in the convenience, time savings and onboard service experience for those accustomed to first-class commercial.”

To become a part of the exclusive club, members can inquire about pricing on the website. See you in paradise.