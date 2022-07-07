Exclusive: Officina Armare Just Unveiled a Lavish Private Jet Interior Inspired by Yachting

Officina Armare has segued from luxury yachts to private jets.

The Milanese studio, known for designing speedboats, superyachts and catamarans, has exclusively revealed to Robb Report a new interior concept for a Bombardier Global 6000. It marks the first jet cabin conceived by the team.

Designed for a Brazilian client, the interior was inspired by the Art Deco period and, of course, takes cues from the yachting industry. It’s worth noting that the Global 6000’s cabin is already among the most spacious and comfortable in the skies. It measures more than 42 feet long, nearly 8 feet wide and over 6 feet tall. Evidently, there is still a little room for improvement, though.

For starters, the traditional layout has been eschewed in favor of three functional zones that are cleverly divided by contemporary furniture. The galley, guest bathroom and crew facilities are all located forward in the first zone, while the dining and entertaining areas are situated in the second zone, or “main saloon.” The third zone, meanwhile, houses the owner’s suite, which comes complete with a full-beam main cabin, a full-beam bathroom, a walk-in wardrobe, an office and plenty of storage. All up, the jet can accommodate up to eight passengers.

Officina Armare has some big ideas for the décor, too. The firm envisions that the cabin will be outfitted with a mix of Hermès signature leather and rich mahogany wood. The lounges will be upholstered with Loro Piana’s soft wool and feature crocodile leather details. There is also an elegant bar with stools from Glyn Peter Machin, no less. The bar top can be lowered and turned into a multimedia theater when needed—invaluable on those long haul charters.

That’s not the only high-end tech on board, either. The cabin will come equipped with wide-screen TVs, DVD and Blu-ray players, a surround sound system by ALTO Aviation and ambient lighting. The entire interior can also be controlled via an app on your smartphone, too.

The Bombardier Global 6000 is no slouch in the clouds, either. The long-range jet has a top speed of Mach 0.88 (528 mph) and has a range of nautical miles of around 6,000 miles, hence the moniker.

There certainly isn’t a yacht that can claim that.

Check out more photos below: