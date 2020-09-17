This Private Jet Firm Will Fly Ferrari Drivers to International Races in a Safety Bubble

The Prancing Horse will soon be flying over oceans. A private jet firm says it has signed an agreement to fly professional and amateur Ferrari drivers to international races from any country in the world. Vista Global, the parent of VistaJet and XO, said its private jets will create a safety bubble for drivers between their homes and international GT races and Prancing Horse monobrand championships.

The Ferrari 488 GTE and 488 GT3 cars race in more than 20 international championships all over the world, while the 488 Challenge Evo competes in the Ferrari Challenge series in Europe, North America and Asia. The races take place all 12 months of the year, involving hundreds of participants, including the best professional and amateur drivers.

“Racing has been a passion of mine for many years,” said Thomas Flohr, Vista Global founder and chairman, in a statement. “Alongside my team, I have experienced first-hand the demands of racing and the intense focus required to consistently deliver a winning performance.”

The partnership was announced on Wednesday in Le Mans, where the #54 VistaJet / XO 488 GTE participates with a team that includes Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Giancarlo Fisichella. The Ferrari 488 GTE is a grand tourer racing car built by Ferrari’s in-house Competizioni GT unit, for competition in endurance racing.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans will take place this weekend at the Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France. It will be its 88th running. For those who cannot make the race, organizers have set up an online immersive experience.

Flohr said that he was “excited to be able to support all Ferrari drivers to get where they need to be,” for the different global events. “We plan to get them there safely and in optimal condition, so they can focus on what is the most important—the competition and performance on track.”